‘The Guy Who Decides Star Trek’ highlights the many, many oddities of the iconic sixties TV show

Entertainment Jimmy Rees

The inimitable Jimmy Rees has taken his life into his hands by daring to mock that giant of film and TV – but mostly TV …Star Trek. In fact, he’s gone straight to the source – the original series, which aired from 1966 to 1969.

The fans are notoriously devoted, but even they must surely agree with what the Guy Who Decides had to say about the Original Series.

“What do these aliens look like? Big oval head? Green? Weird black eyes? Gangly fingers?” “No, Jason. They’re humans with a croissant on their forehead. And other pastry items, Jason. Just cover it in makeup and add hair.”

Jimmy pointed out –

“I mean this video could have gone for 13 hours.”

We’d have watched it for 13 hours, and we suspect these people would, too.

1.

Zoom meetings in space, nailed it!

SquirrelNuts-r1u

2.

As a huge Trek fan, I can confirm that Gene Roddenberry was drunk for a lot of the writing of Star Trek.

maddenedgeek7726

3.

Whoaahh…. Jason meets Star Trek?! This is not what I expected to see today! Peak internet.

shivaslindsey7207

4.

Fantastically funny and soooo clever. And sooo real Star Trek – a beloved show. I recognised it all. Only a fan could do this kind of comedic justice to such a script.

YvonneDonnan

5.

This video was very engaging, thank you for making it so!

raptor1672

6.

Doctor Who’s going to be a real doozy. “A British old man gets kidnapped a lot and it’s going to have the kind of pacing where after 25 minutes the only thing that happens is who’s being kidnapped changes hands, he’s also a grumpy and condescending asshole. It’s going to have the budget where people put …

alexaliennerd3990

7.

You forgot about Tribbles Jimmy. How could you?

SusanMarg

8.

Look forward to seeing the Next Generation.

Ggdivhijkjl

9.

(eyebrow raise) Fascinating…

michellevalacos5668

10.

Have tried & failed watching Star Trek stoned!!! Hate to see what it was like on acid.

@Doc_In_the_Carpark

11.

Excellent work Jimmy and JasonJason.

trishmclelland7477

12.

The James Cook joke is killer.

lsmc8909

saundyuk concluded –

We’ll have space aliens that look like Humans with pointy ears Jason. One lot will be serene, aloof and unemotional – and the others will look exactly like them but with croissants on their heads – but they’ll be hot blooded and very emotional. Then later on we’ll retcon the emotional ones and make them look exactly like the unemotional ones – because croissants are expensive Jason. And we’ll pretend Roddenberry never read Tolkien…

And now we really need to see what TGWD makes of The Next Generation.

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Source Jimmy Rees Image Screengrab, Screengrab