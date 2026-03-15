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Conor McGregor posted a picture of himself on horseback in defence of the UAE and it’ll make you cringe so hard you may need spinal surgery

Michael White. Updated March 15th, 2026

The war in Iran continues to dominate global news, but, despite all the chaos, destruction and suffering, at least it’s revealing the real heroes of our time.

Perhaps taking a cue from Andrew Tate’s recent Dubai adventures, Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor felt moved to post this horsebound picture expressing his defence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

You can just feel the Iranian regime quaking in its boots, can’t you?

It goes without saying that McGregor has been roundly mocked and ridiculed for the image. Here’s a selection of the responses.

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Source: Twitter/X/TheNotoriousMMA