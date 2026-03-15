Conor McGregor posted a picture of himself on horseback in defence of the UAE and it’ll make you cringe so hard you may need spinal surgery

Social Media conor mcgregor Iran uae

The war in Iran continues to dominate global news, but, despite all the chaos, destruction and suffering, at least it’s revealing the real heroes of our time.

Perhaps taking a cue from Andrew Tate’s recent Dubai adventures, Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor felt moved to post this horsebound picture expressing his defence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Anyone who attacks the UAE, and for not one reason at all, is a mortal enemy to the McGregors! ⚔️ 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/ox1hD0cqtY — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 14, 2026

You can just feel the Iranian regime quaking in its boots, can’t you?

It goes without saying that McGregor has been roundly mocked and ridiculed for the image. Here’s a selection of the responses.

1.

All the world's trash are in Dubai. https://t.co/6TImm9PyoT — Roshan M Salih (@RmSalih) March 14, 2026

2.

The strategic importance of Dubai cannot be underestimated… It’s a concentrated holding pen for 98% of the world’s fucking idiots. https://t.co/CX1A3ytuwe — Craig. (@bambibristol) March 14, 2026

3.

Iran once again proving they’re on the right side of history https://t.co/6vf3E7vdQb — Justin🦩Boldaji (@justinboldaji) March 14, 2026

4.

He's upset that since drones have been launched at Dubai he is no longer the most dangerous thing that could follow you to your hotel room https://t.co/0GqhF8ACrg — Démi DeVito (@SnifflyPanda) March 14, 2026

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This is even more embarrassing than the time Azealia Banks posted your dog-legged prick on the timeline, bruv https://t.co/krpxgJvkS2 — ParaPower Mapping (@KlonnyPin_Gosch) March 14, 2026

7.

Welp. Iran should be surrending any moment now. https://t.co/VBO2X9vipB — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) March 14, 2026

8.

I’m sure they’ll be terrified of some barefoot inbred balding hobbit who had to have his own name tattooed on his front because he can’t spell it — Carrie🌻 (@FirstLadyNot) March 14, 2026

9.

We live in a very strange world at a very strange time…. https://t.co/BJi9LcchNm — Nick Bryant (@NickBryantNY) March 14, 2026

10.

Even Israel will be pro-Iran seeing this. https://t.co/KdoHwIMjT0 — Ewan MacKenna (@EwanMacKenna) March 14, 2026

11.

Not once have I seen someone promoting UAE and thought “oh man not you”. It’s always EXACTLY who you think it’ll be. https://t.co/bw00TDZMUh — GeorgieGirlAgain (@GeorgieGirlLvp) March 14, 2026

12.

Sorry, who are you? And who are you talking to? Whom are you threatening, and with what? — Taghrid Al-Mawed تغريد الموعد (@TaghridAlMawed) March 14, 2026

13.

Andrew tate and Conor, defending UAE Worst PR ever — Mukesh (@mikejava85) March 14, 2026

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Source: Twitter/X/TheNotoriousMMA