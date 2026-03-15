Life nostalgia

‘What is a sound or smell that doesn’t exist anymore, but was common 30 years ago?’ – 19 replies to set your nostalgia senses on fire

David Harris. Updated March 15th, 2026

There are certain smells and sounds that take us right back to our childhoods. The scratch of chalk on a school blackboard, for example, and that dusty smell of the chalk itself.

Twitter user Nithya Shri asked her followers for more examples of smells and sounds that have pretty much disappeared from modern life, and the replies were a nostalgic delight.

Here’s her tweet.

The replies made us realise just how many things our noses and ears aren’t experiencing anymore.

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