Politics abc news dignified transfer donald trump

Donald Trump was asked about his questionable fundraising techniques and his answer didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them

Saul Hutson. Updated March 16th, 2026

The only thing Donald Trump appears to love more than Donald Trump is money.

The President loves money so much he’ll even use a dignified transfer – the solemn bringing home of a service man or women killed in duty – as a prop for his fundraising emails.

You remember that photo of Trump saluting the dead while wearing a baseball cap? Now it’s turned up in a White House fundraising e-mail to generate more money for the President.

Which struck anyone with a brain as not appropriate, not appropriate at all. So it was only natural that he should be asked about it, and the way Trump answered – such as it was – surely said it all.

The attack and deflect strategy riled up the crowd watching from home online.

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