Donald Trump was asked about his questionable fundraising techniques and his answer didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them

Politics abc news dignified transfer donald trump

The only thing Donald Trump appears to love more than Donald Trump is money.

The President loves money so much he’ll even use a dignified transfer – the solemn bringing home of a service man or women killed in duty – as a prop for his fundraising emails.

You remember that photo of Trump saluting the dead while wearing a baseball cap? Now it’s turned up in a White House fundraising e-mail to generate more money for the President.

Which struck anyone with a brain as not appropriate, not appropriate at all. So it was only natural that he should be asked about it, and the way Trump answered – such as it was – surely said it all.

Q: Your PAC put out a fundraising email and it’s being criticized for using photos of you at the dignified transfer– TRUMP: Well, I was at the dignified transfer, unlike a lot of people Q: Do you think it’s an appropriate email to send? TRUMP: Yeah, I do. I didn’t see it.… pic.twitter.com/fDDM0FaNQJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 16, 2026

The attack and deflect strategy riled up the crowd watching from home online.

1.

He used the flag draped coffins of our fallen to make money. And he attacks the reporter who asked about it. Because of course he does. He’s a piece of shit. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 16, 2026

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You can tell when he gets desperate to shut down questions and spin the narrative in his favor. He just insults the network or reporter and/or pretends like he doesn’t know what they’re talking about right after admitting he did but then realizing it made him look bad. He’s… https://t.co/KJMiBcMOWX — Camille MacKenzie (@CamRMacKenzie) March 16, 2026

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He’s the absolute worst. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 16, 2026

4.

A dignified transfer is supposed to be sacred. Turning it into a PAC fundraising email and then melting down at the reporter who asked about it tells you exactly how much respect was actually involved. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) March 16, 2026

5.

0 good human emotions, feelings or qualities. https://t.co/DSJFliuAAG — Ade Ferro 🟧 🌻 (@adeferr) March 16, 2026

6.

There would be round-the-clock scandal coverage on @FoxNews if a Democratic president defended the use of dignified transfer footage for political fundraising. But because it’s Trump, they’ll ignore it. https://t.co/nzQI3vsS63 — The Democratic Difference (@DemDifference) March 16, 2026

7.

“I didn’t see it” He’s so full of shit.. Anytime something looks unfavourable toward him its “I didn’t see it” “I know nothing about it” which is always rich coming from the “I know more about every single subject more than anyone ever in the entire world” President 🙄 https://t.co/SY0G1RVRPz — Coco (@ChanelleMGale) March 16, 2026

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