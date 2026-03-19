Politics brendan carr donald trump fcc

America’s media regulator just said Donald Trump is ‘the alpha in every single place all across the world’ in case you’re wondering how freedom of the press is going

Saul Hutson. Updated March 19th, 2026

The guy in charge of keeping the United States media fair and balanced might also be the President’s publicist.

The Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, is an occasional podcast guest. And like most podcast guests, as soon as the mics were turned on, he said something stupid.

When asked about Donald Trump, Carr admitted that he worships at the orange alter of the President. Here he is laying it on thick.

This is a take that should not be made public. This is a bad take. This is a pathetic take.

It’s also not a great thing to hear from the man who has openly taken talk show hosts off the air for daring to criticize Trump.

The folks in the replies had no problem taking the FCC Chair to task for not only having this opinion, but also thinking it’s ok to share freely.

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