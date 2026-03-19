America’s media regulator just said Donald Trump is ‘the alpha in every single place all across the world’ in case you’re wondering how freedom of the press is going

Politics brendan carr donald trump fcc

The guy in charge of keeping the United States media fair and balanced might also be the President’s publicist.

The Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, is an occasional podcast guest. And like most podcast guests, as soon as the mics were turned on, he said something stupid.

When asked about Donald Trump, Carr admitted that he worships at the orange alter of the President. Here he is laying it on thick.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr calls Trump “the alpha in every single room and every single place all across the world” pic.twitter.com/pcPKkmKnvW — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 18, 2026

This is a take that should not be made public. This is a bad take. This is a pathetic take.

It’s also not a great thing to hear from the man who has openly taken talk show hosts off the air for daring to criticize Trump.

The folks in the replies had no problem taking the FCC Chair to task for not only having this opinion, but also thinking it’s ok to share freely.

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It’s wild to me how many people publicly fellate the fakest dude in the entire world lol Over and over, people just debase themselves. — ████ (@GriFdotpy) March 18, 2026

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This is the most idiotic statement, Trump is viewed as a racist geriatric misogynist, dumb, unread, mentally ill, uninformed, in cognitive decline and obese with no taste. There is nowhere in the world where he viewed as resembling what these turds think is an “alpha” male — Frank Malone (@frankmalone110) March 18, 2026

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Imagine how pathetic this grown ass man must be to look at trump and think “alpha”. https://t.co/twNLkyPRbk — Covie (@covie_93) March 19, 2026

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There is a self-respect crisis among Republicans these days https://t.co/5fGSvVyWzd — C-Bo the Eggman (@CBoTheEggman) March 18, 2026

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It’s North Korea-level propaganda within this cabinet. Staggering. https://t.co/mtMpnYyyRc — Exposing Clay Travis (@ExposingClay) March 19, 2026

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