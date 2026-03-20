There was something about this Reform UK-er who joined Nigel Farage on stage that captured the spirit of his party better than anything else

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage has kicked off his party’s local election campaign in Scotland and he was joined on stage by one particularly fervent Reform UK-er.

And there was something about the energy – serious energy – that he brought to the stage that had people reckoning he captured the spirit of Farage’s party better than anything – or anyone – else.

What the fuck is he doing with his face? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5MBwranY0A — indy swim 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@indy_swim) March 19, 2026

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

1.

As I keep saying, anyone who votes Reform, doesn't care about their Scotland https://t.co/ethZ1Mggxl — Tartan Astronaut for independence🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MrsAstronaut) March 19, 2026

2.

OK, no cunt leaves here until we find out who stole his teeth! pic.twitter.com/On6aTRQ6sQ — Robert Burns (@Nugent4nil) March 19, 2026

3.

WTAF is wrong with these people, that face! He looks deranged, as does the guy holding up the T shirt. https://t.co/HV2WlyoNcV — Dean 🇬🇧🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@deanbegley1) March 20, 2026

4.

I suspect Farage will bleach his hands as soon as he goes backstage. — Colonel Panick (@FlackJimmmy) March 19, 2026

5.

Oh my sides.

Never have i laughed as much

😂😂😂 https://t.co/mcDt0XuMLa — Scotland’s Story (@80_mcswan) March 20, 2026

6.

Yikes. And what about the one holding up the T-shirt — Tom (@oogwaysdad) March 19, 2026

7.

They welcomed a meme on stage… A fucking meme! https://t.co/f0iUVBV44b — Robespierre (YouTube) 📢 (@MaxFRobespierre) March 20, 2026

READ MORE

Sarah Pochin’s autocue broke so she decided to go ‘unfiltered’ and it’s all you need to know about the Reform UK MP and her party

Source @indy_swim