Politics nigel farage Reform UK

There was something about this Reform UK-er who joined Nigel Farage on stage that captured the spirit of his party better than anything else

John Plunkett. Updated March 20th, 2026

Nigel Farage has kicked off his party’s local election campaign in Scotland and he was joined on stage by one particularly fervent Reform UK-er.

And there was something about the energy – serious energy – that he brought to the stage that had people reckoning he captured the spirit of Farage’s party better than anything – or anyone – else.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

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Sarah Pochin’s autocue broke so she decided to go ‘unfiltered’ and it’s all you need to know about the Reform UK MP and her party

Source @indy_swim