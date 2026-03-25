Harry Hill’s tale of how Jamie Oliver once took great offence at TV Burp is a celebrity troll for the ages

Celebrity Harry Hill jamie oliver

We’ve said before – and we’ll say it again – how much we miss Harry Hill’s TV Burp (yes, we know it’s been gone for a while now).

But we’ve been thinking about it again after coming across this Harry Hill Q&A about the show from back in the day.

Specifically, this tale about how Jamie Oliver took great offence at the show, and how Hill wanted to make it up to him. Kind of.

Bravo, sir!

So which is better, Harry Hill or Jamie Oliver? Theirs only one way to find out… pic.twitter.com/JGsCwlYJrW — mark lewis (@marklewis28) March 2, 2024

We all know the answer to that, obviously.

And because it got us thinking about TV Burp all over again, what better time to remember this.

It takes but 52 seconds to make Monday morning manageable. This is brilliant! pic.twitter.com/6VjGw1acSM — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) July 10, 2023

And this.

Harry Hills TV Burp Nigella Lawson Innuendo Countdown🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tgzf8voD92 — Dog Head (@dog_head) March 17, 2026

And this!

Good evening, you gaggle of flatulent rapscallions. A burp for your delectation. pic.twitter.com/NqSjEw0niX — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) February 8, 2024

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