Celebrity Harry Hill jamie oliver

Harry Hill’s tale of how Jamie Oliver once took great offence at TV Burp is a celebrity troll for the ages

Poke Staff. Updated March 25th, 2026

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We’ve said before – and we’ll say it again – how much we miss Harry Hill’s TV Burp (yes, we know it’s been gone for a while now).

But we’ve been thinking about it again after coming across this Harry Hill Q&A about the show from back in the day.

Specifically, this tale about how Jamie Oliver took great offence at the show, and how Hill wanted to make it up to him. Kind of.

Bravo, sir!

We all know the answer to that, obviously.

And because it got us thinking about TV Burp all over again, what better time to remember this.

And this.

And this!

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