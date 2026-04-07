TV doc Noah Wyle had a savage and hilarious dig at the ‘do your own research’ medical conspiracy theorists, like RFK Jr

Entertainment actors satire

Actor Noah Wyle is probably best known as Dr John Carter from the hit medical drama series ER, but he’s back on the small screen in the role of Dr Michael ‘Robby’ Robinavitch in The Pitt, another emrgency room drama series.

He recently recorded a satirical bit for the Jimmy Kimmel show, in which he takes a hilarious dig at the non-medical experts giving out medical advice – including within the US Government.

See for yourselves.

“I have no idea what I just said. But that doesn’t matter, because when it comes to medicine, I do my own research and I go with my gut. For instance, I know that raw milk is good for you, but raw chicken? Even better.”

Sounds like someone we know.

TikTok users gave a virtual standing ovation.

1.

This is actually really dangerous. If it makes it to Facebook all my old relatives will believe it to be true.

@HeytDogg

2.

Not only has he been a doctor twice, he’s also been a research librarian. Noah has the experience, competence, & public trust, this nation deserves.

@questiontheanswers

3.

Yall Fox News is gonna run with this…

@Jo

4.

“Perfect level of biotics” WHATEVER YOU SAY.

@Daniboy

5.

As a healthcare professional, this is hilarious.

@Dr. Robinson, IBCLC

6.

Get this beautiful man on SNL stat.

@thundermullet32

7.

Still more medical experience than RFK.

@BubesRadley

8.

This likely needs a disclaimer of SATIRE written really big across it.

@dochollypedsgyn

9.

This message is RN approved.

@Jenny Davis—RN/Author

10.

This is hilarious. This is what real doctors battle every day. We might as well throw away 12+ years of training.

@Dr. Keisha Davis, MD

11.

Mmm I wasn’t sure about it at first but this man has a trustworthy face…

@megan

12.

The problem with satire is the people who need it don’t understand it.

@Anthea

13.

Hold up that Vitamin C/Tropicana one sounds legit…

@Jack C

14.

Oh I needed this today! Thank you, Noah and Jimmy for several hearty laughs. And Mr. Wyle. WELCOME TO THE CDC! You are going to be great!

@The Wahine

15.

Just finished watching an ER episode. He was just a baby then!

@Stacie

16.

Omg. This is absolutely hysterical. Unfortunately some people will think it’s real.

@jackiejY

@Kate McG said what we were all thinking.

I trust Noah Wylie a million times more than RFK Jr.

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RFK Jr described a pregnant woman as having ‘a baby in her placenta’, so it’s a good job he’s not in charge of America’s healthcare or anything

Source Jimmy Kimmel Live Image Screengrab