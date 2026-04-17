US donald trump pope leo

The US has cancelled its $11 million contract with a Catholic children’s charity, and the pettiness is visible from space

Poke Reporter. Updated April 17th, 2026

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It’s no secret that Donald Trump is really unhappy with the Pope, because he has been doing his actual job and speaking out against war.

Trump’s petulant barbs have included calling Pope Leo ‘soft on crime’.

On Thursday, he made up a so-called statement by the Pope about Iran’s nuclear programme.

In an act of the deepest mean-spiritedness, the US Government has also cancelled its $11 million contribution to the Catholic Charities funds for homeless children.

People weren’t surprised. Here’s how they reacted.

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It’s going to make the midterm elections interesting – if they happen.

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A furious Maga told Americans to ‘follow Jesus, not the Pope’ and was owned into next week

Source No Lie With Brian Tyler Cohen Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons