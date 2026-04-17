The US has cancelled its $11 million contract with a Catholic children’s charity, and the pettiness is visible from space

US donald trump pope leo

It’s no secret that Donald Trump is really unhappy with the Pope, because he has been doing his actual job and speaking out against war.

🚨 MAJOR NEWS: Pope Leo XIV just declared the Iran War unjust. Called it a war crime. Said it is “not solving anything.” And told Americans directly — call Congress. End this war. pic.twitter.com/Pj4aG4gCIT — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) April 7, 2026

Trump’s petulant barbs have included calling Pope Leo ‘soft on crime’.

Reporter: Why did you attack Pope Leo? Trump: I don’t think he’s doing a very good job. He likes crime I guess. We don’t like a pope who says it’s ok to have a nuclear weapon. We don’t want a pope that says crime is ok. I am not a fan of Pope Leo. pic.twitter.com/cj3oh1jSIL — Acyn (@Acyn) April 13, 2026

On Thursday, he made up a so-called statement by the Pope about Iran’s nuclear programme.

Reporter: Why are you fighting with the pope? Trump: I have to do what's right. I have nothing against the pope. Reporter: Then why are you fighting with him? Trump: I’m not fighting with him. The pope made a statement saying Iran can have nuclear weapon. Reporter: He… pic.twitter.com/bxD6H9ctcb — Acyn (@Acyn) April 16, 2026

In an act of the deepest mean-spiritedness, the US Government has also cancelled its $11 million contribution to the Catholic Charities funds for homeless children.

Trump has suddenly canceled funding for Catholic charities that support homeless children amid his feud with the Pope. pic.twitter.com/5Leb3p4PjQ — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) April 16, 2026

People weren’t surprised. Here’s how they reacted.

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Punishing homeless children to show the world he is a better Christian than the Pope https://t.co/KROYy1pG9Y — Tiberius (@tiberiusfiles) April 16, 2026

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How petty, how sad for those who in need. They’ll probably send that right over to Netanyahu. That seems to be the Trump way. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) April 16, 2026

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Dr Trump to you and I pic.twitter.com/kn4EpwMxwr — ColinZHall (@ColinZHall) April 16, 2026

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Violation of religious liberty. All Christians should be fearful of this administration and the lengths they'll go to silence dissenters. https://t.co/nASXVjjL8W — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 16, 2026

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It takes an evil person to cut funding for vulnerable kids all because he’s feuding with the pope. — Cody (@ItsCodyS909) April 16, 2026

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Dawg I think Trump actually thinks that money goes to the Pope https://t.co/Sg1SvJxhmp — Commissions on VGen!! (@TigheSammy) April 16, 2026

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The party of performative Christianity is closing a shelter for homeless children. Despicable. https://t.co/IurIwJMLEO — Homeland Dems (@HomelandDems) April 16, 2026

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If this guy isn’t the anti-Christ he’s the closest thing to it. — Mark 🍁 (@Markfry809) April 16, 2026

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The petty vindictiveness of this administration is honestly its defining feature. If you disagree or oppose Trump, he will come after you and everything you care about. https://t.co/2KiT5ES6vQ — WhickTV – Bane of Christian Nationalists (@WhickTv) April 16, 2026

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Once again, the idiots who voted for this man. This is on your hands. https://t.co/g6Wjpdc6az — Official Assistant of Oddfellow 🎩 (@hecallsmePP) April 16, 2026

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Trump Yanks Millions From Catholic Charities Amid Pope Feud (which only hurts poor people). With the cancelation of the federal contract, the charity that helps vulnerable people, regardless of their faith, race, gender or background may close in months.https://t.co/fDXDJB13zD — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) April 16, 2026

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It’s going to make the midterm elections interesting – if they happen.

Does dipshit realize that most Hispanics are Catholic?

Does he realize he's destroying the GOP? pic.twitter.com/GuSm2KnnF2 — Impeach Trump a 3rd Time! (@Christo12919382) April 16, 2026

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A furious Maga told Americans to ‘follow Jesus, not the Pope’ and was owned into next week

Source No Lie With Brian Tyler Cohen Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons