You can now buy a breakdancing robot for under $5k, but there’s just no impressing some people – 17 underwhelmed replies
It seems the dream (or nightmare) of a future where intelligent robots walk amongst us is getting increasingly near to becoming a reality. With AI becoming more powerful and robot technology becoming cheaper, surely it can’t be long before we all have personal humanoid assistants to cater for our every whim?
A Chinese robotics company, Unitree, is now offering their child sized R1 Smart Robot Companion for sale for $4,900 and have released a video showing it in motion.
Here it is.
Unitree R1 | Price from $4,900, Ready Stock 🥳
Your Smart Robot Companion pic.twitter.com/xnA7KbEjTv
— Unitree (@UnitreeRobotics) June 24, 2026
Undoubtedly impressive. It’s sure got some moves. But is that enough to tempt people to part with their cash? Let’s look at the replies.
1.
“Please R1, I just want you to put the laundry away”
R1: pic.twitter.com/GLGNYNc662
— Badjer (@Badjer_UK) June 26, 2026
2.
I just need my robots to do the house chores, not breakdance.
— dimsum cap (@Domi85_) June 24, 2026
3.
Stop dancing and do some work please
— Oskar (@oskarglauser) June 24, 2026
4.
That’s great but how’s the laundry coming along? pic.twitter.com/sfCcvM8Whq
— Rachelle Akuffo (@RachelleAkuffo) June 26, 2026
5.
Um, can it walk, do housework, be gentle enough for caregiving? I really don’t need a robot for breakdancing…..
— Moytoy🪬💙 (@acmoytoy) June 24, 2026
6.
Not until it can do Olympic class moves like this. pic.twitter.com/wQE3QpPJkS
— Bert Duzza (@BertDuzza) June 25, 2026
7.
I wanted to buy a robot to do the chores while I dance. Looks like they got the spec slightly mixed up.
— Sreehari Variar (@sreeharivariar) June 25, 2026