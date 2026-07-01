You can now buy a breakdancing robot for under $5k, but there’s just no impressing some people – 17 underwhelmed replies

Videos AI robots

It seems the dream (or nightmare) of a future where intelligent robots walk amongst us is getting increasingly near to becoming a reality. With AI becoming more powerful and robot technology becoming cheaper, surely it can’t be long before we all have personal humanoid assistants to cater for our every whim?

A Chinese robotics company, Unitree, is now offering their child sized R1 Smart Robot Companion for sale for $4,900 and have released a video showing it in motion.

Here it is.

Unitree R1 | Price from $4,900, Ready Stock 🥳

Your Smart Robot Companion pic.twitter.com/xnA7KbEjTv — Unitree (@UnitreeRobotics) June 24, 2026

Undoubtedly impressive. It’s sure got some moves. But is that enough to tempt people to part with their cash? Let’s look at the replies.

1.

“Please R1, I just want you to put the laundry away” R1: pic.twitter.com/GLGNYNc662 — Badjer (@Badjer_UK) June 26, 2026

2.

I just need my robots to do the house chores, not breakdance. — dimsum cap (@Domi85_) June 24, 2026

3.

Stop dancing and do some work please — Oskar (@oskarglauser) June 24, 2026

4.

That’s great but how’s the laundry coming along? pic.twitter.com/sfCcvM8Whq — Rachelle Akuffo (@RachelleAkuffo) June 26, 2026

5.

Um, can it walk, do housework, be gentle enough for caregiving? I really don’t need a robot for breakdancing….. — Moytoy🪬💙 (@acmoytoy) June 24, 2026

6.

Not until it can do Olympic class moves like this. pic.twitter.com/wQE3QpPJkS — Bert Duzza (@BertDuzza) June 25, 2026

7.