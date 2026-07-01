Videos AI robots

You can now buy a breakdancing robot for under $5k, but there’s just no impressing some people – 17 underwhelmed replies

David Harris. Updated July 1st, 2026

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It seems the dream (or nightmare) of a future where intelligent robots walk amongst us is getting increasingly near to becoming a reality. With AI becoming more powerful and robot technology becoming cheaper, surely it can’t be long before we all have personal humanoid assistants to cater for our every whim?

A Chinese robotics company, Unitree, is now offering their child sized R1 Smart Robot Companion for sale for $4,900 and have released a video showing it in motion.

Here it is.

Undoubtedly impressive. It’s sure got some moves. But is that enough to tempt people to part with their cash? Let’s look at the replies.

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