An American comedian put a spin on the revolving doors of 10 Downing Street that made us thank our lucky stars

Politics Dave Columbo

You may recognise comedian Dave Columbo from his ‘Week in Trump’ slots, where he simply lists the crazy crap the president has pulled over the previous seven days.

Here’s the latest.

The sheer volume of Trump bullshit makes it almost impossible to keep up, but Dave is giving it the old college try.

In a more satirical, yet still absolutely factual, TikTok post, he addressed the neverending stream of residents in and out of 10 Downing Street, and it made us count our blessings.

“It seems like a leader being fearful of their party, and by extension, their people, might help them stay consistent to an ideology, rather than a party fearful of their leader doing whatever he wants.”

“We’ve got an octogenarian waking up from his cabinet meeting naps just long enough to show us poster boards of the buildings he wants named after himself.”

Just think… we could have been stuck with Boris Johnson, or even Liz Truss.

Here’s how TikTok users responded.

1.

I see what you did with the color placement of shirt there sir.

FirstNameLastName

2.

When a government fears their people, you have a democracy. If people are scared of their government, that’s more like a dictatorship.

ParasiteUnit

3.

The ability for the legislature to oust a PM is probably the main advantage of a parliamentary system.

MatthewMcRobie

4.

Preach it. Thanks.

LJ Morris

5.

Bro spend 250 years fighting to not have kings just to have their former king actually strip his own brother of title and privilege. Trump pardons every criminal involved and puts crowns on his head or ivy or gold in random AI pics.

Evan

6.

The US government is the thing British people use as a whataboutism. That’s how low the bar is.

Malse Makker

7.

Tbf we wouldn’t have had so many if it weren’t for brexit.

English&Irish_Mapping

There was, however, an issue the Brits weren’t happy about.

8.

HEY! leave the fish and chips out of this…..

It Happens

9.

I’ll take fish and chips over chemicals in my food thanks.

Quuendracaena

10.

Brit here in the US – what’s wrong with Fish and Chips??? LOL.

FirstNameLastName

11.

Fish and chips over squirty cheese any day.

Anthony Snell

12.

Wow wow wow wow, buddy. Dissing the fish and chips. That’s bang out of order.

sven0300

Tim Nunley had a suggestion.

Should have gone with beans on toast.

READ MORE

This comedian’s savage explanation of Donald Trump’s Iranian ceasefire is today’s must-watch thing

Source Dave Columbo Image Screengrab, Screengrab