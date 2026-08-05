People have been sharing the videos they’ll never tire of and this one knocked the rest out of the park

Videos funny

Here’s a rather lovely thing and a helpful reminder that Twitter isn’t entirely a den of misery, a request that went out for people to share the videos they will never tire of.

POST A VIDEO YOU NEVER GET TIRED OF — ໊ (@P0PKULTURE) March 16, 2026

And it prompted no end of A++ responses …

… but this one surely knocked the rest out of the park.

Boom.

he never actually taught me the chord WHAT IS THE CHORD — Zeug (@Zeug_) August 5, 2026

it's the james bond chord — nick cutter (@shhitsasecretsh) August 5, 2026

READ MORE

Sarah Pochin trolled France’s ‘lack of resolve’ in WW2 and was brutally schooled across the English Channel and back