People have been sharing the videos they’ll never tire of and this one knocked the rest out of the park
Here’s a rather lovely thing and a helpful reminder that Twitter isn’t entirely a den of misery, a request that went out for people to share the videos they will never tire of.
POST A VIDEO YOU NEVER GET TIRED OF
— ໊ (@P0PKULTURE) March 16, 2026
And it prompted no end of A++ responses …
This one 😂 pic.twitter.com/J3qA3j2qsS
— No° (@No4167) May 9, 2026
— Jayce (@Jayce26374528) March 21, 2026
— That Catholic Guy 🇻🇦 (@Catholic_bro) August 4, 2026
— Tainted_Neko (@d4m1ane) March 21, 2026
— TripleBee (@BCat415) March 20, 2026
… but this one surely knocked the rest out of the park.
🐐 https://t.co/xqvje43WC4 pic.twitter.com/6hurd3e1sb
— Callum (@cal_thornhill) August 4, 2026
Boom.
he never actually taught me the chord WHAT IS THE CHORD
— Zeug (@Zeug_) August 5, 2026
it's the james bond chord
— nick cutter (@shhitsasecretsh) August 5, 2026
READ MORE
Sarah Pochin trolled France’s ‘lack of resolve’ in WW2 and was brutally schooled across the English Channel and back