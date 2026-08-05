Videos funny

People have been sharing the videos they’ll never tire of and this one knocked the rest out of the park

Poke Reporter. Updated August 5th, 2026

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Here’s a rather lovely thing and a helpful reminder that Twitter isn’t entirely a den of misery, a request that went out for people to share the videos they will never tire of.

And it prompted no end of A++ responses …

… but this one surely knocked the rest out of the park.

Boom.

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