US daytime TV

This comedian’s wildly inappropriate dating story is a stone-cold daytime TV hall of famer

Poke Staff. Updated August 20th, 2026

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Everyone loves a good dating story, but it’s even better when that dating story is told live on TV at a time of day when it is totally 100% inappropriate.

Which bings us to this 47-second clip which went wildly viral a little while back, comedian Erica Rhodes bringing WGN_TV morning show show presenters Robin Baumgarten and Dan Ponce to helpless tears of laughter.

Come to think of it, that might not have been appropriate whatever time of day it had gone out.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

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Lots more Erica Rhodes here!

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Source @WGNMorningNews