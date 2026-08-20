This comedian’s wildly inappropriate dating story is a stone-cold daytime TV hall of famer

US daytime TV

Everyone loves a good dating story, but it’s even better when that dating story is told live on TV at a time of day when it is totally 100% inappropriate.

Which bings us to this 47-second clip which went wildly viral a little while back, comedian Erica Rhodes bringing WGN_TV morning show show presenters Robin Baumgarten and Dan Ponce to helpless tears of laughter.

Come to think of it, that might not have been appropriate whatever time of day it had gone out.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

1.

I fucking love when morning news shows have comedians on and are completely blindsided by the jokes. https://t.co/b3dAgvjxvq — microplastics accumulator (@DiabolicalSpuds) August 4, 2025

2.

This is “The Office” tier. 10/10. No notes. She’s ready for prime time. — Launch! – Blue Haired Liberal (@DBZYuYuYasha) August 4, 2025

3.

A fun night of roleplaying really dug into the newscaster after the initial joke. — Delusional Johnny (@TaintCramps) August 5, 2025

4.

Local news morning news shows are one of the last arenas for true chaos and genuine moments of confusion. There’s an energy to the anchors that feels so dialed in that if any one thing throws them off, it turns into magical TV. https://t.co/NkdlY1vS8R — Wes (@WesleyKeown) August 5, 2025

5.

That man was FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE under that desk wheezing and crying and laughing https://t.co/WuQcx2bU85 — Averi (@ladyaveri) August 5, 2025

6.

the role playing line was masterful. — boogery. (@BarackOBoogie) August 2, 2025

7.

I’ve watched that 10x and I’m still laughing ! — @bronzo (@bronzo123) August 1, 2025

8.

i love clips where people cant stop laughing when they arent supposed to. like some SNL clips. reminds me of ceramics class — geeberry (@_geeberry) August 4, 2025

9.

10.

I haven’t cried and laughed at the same time this hard and I don’t know how long! — Robin Becker (@TheRecovrdLeft) August 2, 2025

11.

She nailed that joke with 3 more shots at the end for good measure. pic.twitter.com/TAHKa90mUl — The Watcher (@gussthelawyer) August 5, 2025

Lots more Erica Rhodes here!

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Source @WGNMorningNews