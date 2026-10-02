Someone asked people who’d ever won a ‘lifetime supply’ of something how they had fared and it turns out you can have too much of a good thing

Weird World r/AskUK

Being lucky enough to win a lifetime’s supply of something sounds pretty cool, right? A dream we all share.

Well, it turns out that it very much depends on what you end up getting, because too much of a good thing eventually turns bad.

AskUK subreddit user OverSeasoned_ has been curious about this, and posted the following…

People who won a “lifetime supply of” something back in the day, what are you up to now? What did you win? Did you use it all? How much did you actually get? Did it change your life in any way?

And people who had been either cursed or blessed with an abundance of one item shared their experiences…

1.

‘I actually won a lifetime supply of female sanitary products. I’m a man. These have been donated to a local high school for about 7 years now.’

–Sensitive-East3653

2.

‘I won a lifetime supply of Marmite. I still have most of that jar.’

–Swiss-ArmySpork

3.

‘In the early 2000s I found a maggot inside a Jacob’s Club chocolate bar. Really small thing inside the inner silver paper. My mum convinced me to write to them (as was the style at the time). To their credit, they apologised profusely, acted quickly, and sent a year’s supply of Jacob’s Cream Crackers to our home and £100 cheque as an apology.

365 packets of cream crackers. It was actually hilarious. We didn’t eat crackers often and no sane person would eat a pack a day. Cut to me having Jacob’s crackers with butter and Marmite EVERY DAY at school for lunch for all of eternity.

I didn’t eat them for years. Until one day a couple of years ago I got them as a substitute in a food shop delivery (original product was Franks red hot flatbreads or something). I laughed and thought, what the heck, for old times sake.

Now I actually love them again. Hope I find a maggot in a Club bar soon.’

–Bum-Sniffer

4.

‘I won a lifetime supply of pomegranate juice. I get sent 52 vouchers every year and they redeem for a carton a week. It was great when my wife was pregnant, she couldn’t get enough of the stuff, but now we generally get it once a month and I give the vouchers away at work.’

–SearleL

5.

‘I won a lifetime subscription to Equifax because they sent my entire credit history to loads of other people due to a ‘printing error’, when I was actively dealing with being the victim of identity fraud.

They cancelled it after 2 years because I didn’t log into the website enough. Yeah.’

–_Yalan

6.

‘A relative won a year’s supply of Magnums which was delivered as 52 boxes in one go which they obviously did not have the freezer space for.’

–swansw9

7.

‘I won a year’s supply of Krispy Creme donuts which equated to a £250 gift card. It was fun seeing the look of confusion and fear on the cashiers face when they scanned the card. This was just before lockdown though so as hard as I tried I never managed to use the entire balance before it expired.’

–UnacceptableUse

8.

‘I won a lifetime supply of ice cream. In reality it means one tub per month. Still, 8 years on and I’ve had about 90 tubs of ice cream for free.’

–TheDogIsDreaming

9.

‘Lifetime free parking. I was doing some contract work at a very famous Scottish golf club. When I pulled up outside the concierge politely asked me to park my van elsewhere and handed my a window sticker with the clubs emblem. He explained that with the sticker on display, I could park anywhere in town for free for any duration and not receive a ticket.

It worked like a treat for a couple of years until I left it in a hire car when I dropped it off. I still begrudge paying for parking when I visit the town.’

–SiteIntelligent7603

10.

‘My mate won a life time of jars of pesto. We ended up thinking they were taking the piss because they delivered all the jars in one go so the the majority of it would be out of date by the time they got to it.’

–Legitimate_War_397

11.

‘Didn’t happen to me, but my best friend as a kid took a bite out of a fish finger which had a solid cod vertebrate in it. His mum sent a nice note to Captain Birdseye just informing them so it wouldn’t happen to anyone else.

They proceeded to send a huge box annually for about 5 years full of their products. His mum had to send another note asking them to please stop as their chest freezer was full and couldn’t give enough away to friends and family!’

–Stranloneym