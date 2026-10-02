Trump’s DoJ is investigating whether Nixon was a victim of ‘lawfare’, in case you were wondering how far through the looking glass the US has gone

US Republicans Richard Nixon

In an unsurprising turn of events, the US conservative right is trying to rehabilitate the reputation of the disgraced Republican president Richard Nixon. He resigned in 1974, before a vote on his impeachment for his administration’s attempts to spy on the Democrats, and the subsequent cover-up of the plot.

GOP Rep. Moore on Watergate: "Richard Nixon was absolutely couped out of office and was framed. All of this was fake." pic.twitter.com/cTxNTxuXSU — FactPost (@factpostnews) October 1, 2026

The party that has been attacking journalists for the crime of asking questions about the actions of the president has got quite the bee in its bonnet about the topic.

Here’s JD Vance downplaying the Watergate scandal that brought down Nixon, in what probably wasn’t quite the gotcha point he thought he was making.

JD Vance: "I think Nixon's historical legacy is enjoying a bit of a renaissance, and deservedly so. I joked that if Watergate happened tomorrow, it would be like a 12 hours news story. The idea that it took down a presidency is crazy." pic.twitter.com/osy0V3QLyN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 25, 2026

This is the latest and most significant development in the Nixon Was Innocent movement.

BREAKING WSJ: The Trump Justice Department is reviewing whether the special prosecutor's office that investigated Watergate committed misconduct. A revisionist historian went to DOJ HQ to present his case that Richard Nixon and his associates weren't treated fairly.… — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 1, 2026

The move follows the Nixon revisionist Geoff Shepard’s ‘Watergate As Lawfare’ presentation to the Department of Justice. They love to throw around accusations of lawfare, and have framed the Democrats’ treatment of Nixon as a parallel to their current treatment of Trump. Again …not the point they think they’re making.

News of the investigation raised eyebrows.

1. The DOJ is reviewing whether the special prosecutor’s office that investigated the famed Watergate break-in committed misconduct, more than half a century after that scandal led to Nixon’s resignation. @PhilipWegmann & @sgurman https://t.co/hmeY5lu26H — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) October 1, 2026

3. What are we doing here? pic.twitter.com/LzfRGorRSl — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) October 1, 2026

4. Are we being serious right now what the fuck https://t.co/5AsupigLpy — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 1, 2026

5. What every fascist regime does. Attempts to rewrite history and erase the history it doesn’t like. https://t.co/g5GivPJD2p — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) October 1, 2026

6. There's "beyond parody," then there's whatever this is https://t.co/lkP1vVss3k — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) October 1, 2026

8. Finally, an administration willing to take on the hard case of exonerating Nixon for Watergatehttps://t.co/v9rfobMRcv — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 1, 2026

9. Does anyone have any idea how much money Trump is wasted on this nonsense? https://t.co/Zpy0IKu1sf — Dean Baker (@DeanBaker13) October 1, 2026