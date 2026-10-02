US Republicans Richard Nixon

Trump’s DoJ is investigating whether Nixon was a victim of ‘lawfare’, in case you were wondering how far through the looking glass the US has gone

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 2nd, 2026

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In an unsurprising turn of events, the US conservative right is trying to rehabilitate the reputation of the disgraced Republican president Richard Nixon. He resigned in 1974, before a vote on his impeachment for his administration’s attempts to spy on the Democrats, and the subsequent cover-up of the plot.

The party that has been attacking journalists for the crime of asking questions about the actions of the president has got quite the bee in its bonnet about the topic.

Here’s JD Vance downplaying the Watergate scandal that brought down Nixon, in what probably wasn’t quite the gotcha point he thought he was making.

This is the latest and most significant development in the Nixon Was Innocent movement.

The move follows the Nixon revisionist Geoff Shepard’s ‘Watergate As Lawfare’ presentation to the Department of Justice. They love to throw around accusations of lawfare, and have framed the Democrats’ treatment of Nixon as a parallel to their current treatment of Trump. Again …not the point they think they’re making.

All the President's Men gif. Editor of the Washington Post. Jesus What kind of a crazy fucking story is this?

News of the investigation raised eyebrows.

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