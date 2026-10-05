This mega Maga said Nazis were actually ‘left wing socialists’ and this A++ reply took precisely zero prisoners
There is a certain sort of person – Maga, we’re looking at you – who would have you believe that the Nazis were actually left wing because they called themselves ‘National Socialists’.
Not only would they have you believe it, maybe they even believe it themselves.
Case in point – this particular mega Maga who calls themselves @maga_bruce who shared just such a viewpoint.
We only feature one reply because that’s the only one you need, an absolutely devastating takedown that goes straight into our hall of fame, as shared by @sirDukeDevin over on Twitter.
Now THAT’S a reply 👏🏻 https://t.co/NPUKcDWMyK
— Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) October 4, 2026
And these are our favourite things people said about it.
H/T @sirDukeDevin Image Pexels