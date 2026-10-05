This mega Maga said Nazis were actually ‘left wing socialists’ and this A++ reply took precisely zero prisoners

Life MAGA

There is a certain sort of person – Maga, we’re looking at you – who would have you believe that the Nazis were actually left wing because they called themselves ‘National Socialists’.

Not only would they have you believe it, maybe they even believe it themselves.

Case in point – this particular mega Maga who calls themselves @maga_bruce who shared just such a viewpoint.

We only feature one reply because that’s the only one you need, an absolutely devastating takedown that goes straight into our hall of fame, as shared by @sirDukeDevin over on Twitter.

Now THAT’S a reply 👏🏻 https://t.co/NPUKcDWMyK — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) October 4, 2026

And these are our favourite things people said about it.

1. The narrative to push Nazis as left-wing will never cease to amaze me 😭 — FishFlakes (@Fish_Flakes546) October 4, 2026

3. "Once in power, Hitler immediately banned the Social Democratic Party and the Communist Party. He also arrested, imprisoned, and murdered trade union leaders and actual socialists." — Sojulida (@sojulida) October 4, 2026

4. And now tell that to our AfDumbfucks.

Either too dumb to realize or too insecure to admit that they've been fooled… https://t.co/N4qGOJF6vb — リラ 💜 SpookyPastaPrincess (@LilaPurplePasta) October 4, 2026

H/T @sirDukeDevin Image Pexels