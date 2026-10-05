‘What’s a one-liner joke so stupidly good it instantly ruined you?’ – 21 short, sharp and utterly hilarious gags
If there’s anything better in the world than a really good joke, it’s a really good joke which is so pithy and clever that you’re laughing almost before your brain has figured out what’s been said.
They’ve been discussing the joy of these gags on the AskReddit page after user Far_Engineering3356 posted this appropriately concise question…
What’s a one-liner joke so stupidly good it instantly ruined you?
Lots of people jumped in with their all time favourites, so prepare to be superbly tickled…