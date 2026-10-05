‘What’s a one-liner joke so stupidly good it instantly ruined you?’ – 21 short, sharp and utterly hilarious gags

Life AskReddit jokes

If there’s anything better in the world than a really good joke, it’s a really good joke which is so pithy and clever that you’re laughing almost before your brain has figured out what’s been said.

They’ve been discussing the joy of these gags on the AskReddit page after user Far_Engineering3356 posted this appropriately concise question…

What’s a one-liner joke so stupidly good it instantly ruined you?

Lots of people jumped in with their all time favourites, so prepare to be superbly tickled…

1. ‘I have the heart of a lion and a life time ban from the Toronto zoo.’

–topBunk87

2. ‘Is there a Mister Ogyny I can speak with instead?’

–JoeWinchester99

3. ‘What’s the difference between a good joke and a bad joke timing.’

–tcjosh

4. ‘I hear corduroy pillows are making headlines.’

–kickasstimus

5. ‘I told my doctor that I broke my arm in two places, and he told me to stop going to those places.’

–Niko-Nine

6. ‘I’m not sure how I feel about all this talk of getting rid of pennies. I don’t like change.’

–Ginger_Chris

7. ‘Opinions are like assholes, a lot of people are going to regret sharing theirs on the internet.’

–bluejams

8. ‘My friend said that transparent caskets are the next big thing, but I say that remains to be seen.’

–hindermore

9. ‘By show of hands, who in this room hates raising their hand?’

–BKColts88