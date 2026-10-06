Donald Trump said he’d let Iran ‘take out’ Los Angeles or San Diego and the internet went nuclear on his barn door ass – 18 devastating comebacks

Politics donald trump treason united states

By all accounts, the United States war with Iran is a complete catastrophe.

Soldiers are dying. Innocent children are dying. Gas prices are through the roof in America. Nobody is happy and there appears to be no way out.

Just don’t ask the President of the United States, because he has a slightly different view of things.

Trump: "By the way, we’re kicking Iran’s ass, you do know that, right?" https://t.co/18hBWasyRm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 5, 2026

That’s a scorching hot take from Donald Trump. Not surprisingly, it doesn’t even hold up to his own flimsy standards.

In the exact same speech, Trump conceded the U.S. might need to give up something in order to finally deliver peace in the Middle East: two of America’s largest cities.

Trump: "With the war, it’s just artificial. It’s a little bit high. It’s a small price to pay … let them take out Los Angeles, let them take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay." https://t.co/iIelj5sPUt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 5, 2026

A quick scroll through the replies reveals that approach might not go over well with West Coast Americans.

1. The most anti-American president in American history. A pathetic moral abyss tearing apart our social fabric. — Trump is a PEDO ⚖️ (@TrumpPedophile2) October 5, 2026

2. That's treason. Actual treason. Not "treasonous," but actual treason. https://t.co/7Y034kbEfq — Michael Young (@SuiGeneris24601) October 6, 2026

3. He knows those cities are in America, right? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 6, 2026

4. This should outrage every American. This is the president of the United States telling Iran to bomb American cities. I live in Los Angeles, but that’s beside the point. Tommorow it could be your city. My fellow Americans, this is not normal. This is not funny. This behavior… https://t.co/WHOqbblrmj — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) October 6, 2026

5. Never thought I'd ever see a president start a war and say its cool if the enemy bombs a couple u.s. cities and kill millions of Americans. Now thats some america 1st, amirite? https://t.co/CirxBH4VY9 — Boston Smalls (@smalls2672) October 6, 2026

6. Disgusting and disqualifying. https://t.co/TXQUR5Wc5v — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) October 6, 2026

7. Donald has said many many bad things, but calling out for LA & SD to be taken out & Americans to be killed. He needs to be in a mental facility or prison for treason. But, he will get away for saying this, no repercussions. Wtf?? — LoriC 🇨🇦 (@LLoriCC) October 6, 2026