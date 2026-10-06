Politics donald trump treason united states
Donald Trump said he’d let Iran ‘take out’ Los Angeles or San Diego and the internet went nuclear on his barn door ass – 18 devastating comebacks
By all accounts, the United States war with Iran is a complete catastrophe.
Soldiers are dying. Innocent children are dying. Gas prices are through the roof in America. Nobody is happy and there appears to be no way out.
Just don’t ask the President of the United States, because he has a slightly different view of things.
Trump: "By the way, we’re kicking Iran’s ass, you do know that, right?" https://t.co/18hBWasyRm
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 5, 2026
That’s a scorching hot take from Donald Trump. Not surprisingly, it doesn’t even hold up to his own flimsy standards.
In the exact same speech, Trump conceded the U.S. might need to give up something in order to finally deliver peace in the Middle East: two of America’s largest cities.
Trump: "With the war, it’s just artificial. It’s a little bit high. It’s a small price to pay … let them take out Los Angeles, let them take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay." https://t.co/iIelj5sPUt
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 5, 2026
A quick scroll through the replies reveals that approach might not go over well with West Coast Americans.