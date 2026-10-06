Donald Trump was asked to explain his plummeting poll numbers and his playground bully response answered it better than he could ever imagine

Politics donald trump fake news latino voters

There is no love lost between the press and the President of the United States. The two sides just can’t see eye to eye. Anyone with a camera and a microphone who dare question Donald Trump gets berated, banned, or both.

So when CNN decided to ask the President about the objective slide in support from latino voters, he was not happy.

The President huffed and puffed and tried to blow the reporter off of White House grounds.

In so doing, he inadvertently answered the question.

Reporter: Your approval with Latino voters has dropped— Trump: You’re fake news. You’re CNN. You’re fake news. My poll numbers are great! Your whole outfit is fake and so are you! https://t.co/mEWviRBktY — Acyn (@Acyn) October 5, 2026

Deny, deny, deny. Trump’s tactics of just ignoring the truth while raising his voice is clearly starting to drive away supporters.

The good people of Twitter were happy to side with CNN on this one.

1. The reporter asked about his approval rating and got a live demonstration of why it dropped. — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) October 5, 2026

2. Trump has called 3 different agencies “fake news” today. He doesn’t answer questions any more he just shouts fake news. The fact that anyone can defend this senile old man is truly pathetic, it’s an embarrassment to this country and to the office. https://t.co/Fnbl0J4JeI — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) October 5, 2026

3. I love the smell of GOP panic in the morning… — Michael VanDeMar (@mvandemar) October 5, 2026

4. Trump taking it rather well https://t.co/rWkKDiChm5 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 5, 2026

5. Totally normal for the President of the United States to be a completely unhinged lunatic https://t.co/NApZp2U34d — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) October 5, 2026

6. This is your daily reminder that DONALD TRUMP IS A BITCH! https://t.co/A4lK49hApt — 🦂THEE Auntie with no kids♏️ (@prmade313raised) October 6, 2026