Politics donald trump fake news latino voters
Donald Trump was asked to explain his plummeting poll numbers and his playground bully response answered it better than he could ever imagine
There is no love lost between the press and the President of the United States. The two sides just can’t see eye to eye. Anyone with a camera and a microphone who dare question Donald Trump gets berated, banned, or both.
So when CNN decided to ask the President about the objective slide in support from latino voters, he was not happy.
The President huffed and puffed and tried to blow the reporter off of White House grounds.
In so doing, he inadvertently answered the question.
Reporter: Your approval with Latino voters has dropped—
Trump: You’re fake news. You’re CNN. You’re fake news. My poll numbers are great! Your whole outfit is fake and so are you! https://t.co/mEWviRBktY
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 5, 2026
Deny, deny, deny. Trump’s tactics of just ignoring the truth while raising his voice is clearly starting to drive away supporters.
The good people of Twitter were happy to side with CNN on this one.