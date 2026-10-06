This American lawmaker’s epic takedown of ‘Putin-loving free speech imposter’ Nigel Farage will never fail to make our day better

Politics nigel farage

There’s nothing Nigel Farage likes more than going to Clacton, sorry, flying to America to get up close and personal the cult of Maga.

Except not every American lawmaker is delighted to see him. And when we say ‘not every lawmaker’ who we really mean is Democratic congressman Jamie Raskin, who had this to say to the Reform UK leader when he travelled to the states this time last year.

And it’s an epic deconstruction that will never, ever fail to satisfy.

“To the people of the UK who think this Putin-loving free-speech imposter and Trump sycophant will protect freedom in your country, come on over to America and see what Trump & MAGA are doing to destroy OUR freedom !” Farage, at last ! getting well and truly roasted

@RepRaskin pic.twitter.com/UeyZYg0Lr8 — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) September 3, 2025

Give that man the freedom of the UK, pronto!

Here is just a bit of the love people had for it over here.

1. Richard Tice! Sarah Pochin! Andrea Jenkyns! David Bull! Darren Grimes can you hear me? Lee Anderson! Your boy took one hell of a beating! https://t.co/uJRQ6SJP5R — Reform UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) September 3, 2025

3. This dude turned up with receipts. Nigel wasn’t counting on that, face like a slapped arse 🤣pic.twitter.com/taDhi3xSaL — Fick Nerrari (@FickNerrariLBC) September 3, 2025

5. The most eloquent and passionate dismantling of the Farage project the world has heard since his election. And it is being put forward…by an American politician https://t.co/HADik9EFEc — Jovan Owusu-Nepaul (@JOwusuNepaul) September 3, 2025

6. Congress did its homework on Nigel Farage:pic.twitter.com/H1ofndY3zk — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 3, 2025

7. Hey @Nigel_Farage, need some ointment for that burn ?? https://t.co/qXcQMEwMhy — Mariana Marinovic 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇲 (@DrMarianaClaire) September 3, 2025

8. Oh this is a thing of beauty 🔥 https://t.co/Mrxgd94Pbe — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) September 3, 2025

9. Farage was so chuffed about going to America in his Rupert the Bear outfit. Only to get trolled to within an inch of his life. I think the kinds call it "destroyed" but I'd call it #schadenfreude https://t.co/JeK8nnM0oc — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 3, 2025

Last word to Representative Jamie Raskin himself.

For a man who fashions himself a free speech martyr, Mr. Farage seems most at home with Putin and the autocrats of the world. In Congress he testified freely, calling the UK an “authoritarian” regime but left before all Members could question him so he could be on his TV show! https://t.co/20F5lWVHiO — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) September 3, 2025

Bravo, sir.

pic.twitter.com/B6QQiiw9cx — The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) September 3, 2025

Source @AlexTaylorNews