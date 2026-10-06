This American lawmaker’s epic takedown of ‘Putin-loving free speech imposter’ Nigel Farage will never fail to make our day better
There’s nothing Nigel Farage likes more than going to Clacton, sorry, flying to America to get up close and personal the cult of Maga.
Except not every American lawmaker is delighted to see him. And when we say ‘not every lawmaker’ who we really mean is Democratic congressman Jamie Raskin, who had this to say to the Reform UK leader when he travelled to the states this time last year.
And it’s an epic deconstruction that will never, ever fail to satisfy.
“To the people of the UK who think this Putin-loving free-speech imposter and Trump sycophant will protect freedom in your country, come on over to America and see what Trump & MAGA are doing to destroy OUR freedom !”
Farage, at last ! getting well and truly roasted
@RepRaskin pic.twitter.com/UeyZYg0Lr8
— Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) September 3, 2025
Give that man the freedom of the UK, pronto!
Here is just a bit of the love people had for it over here.
Last word to Representative Jamie Raskin himself.
For a man who fashions himself a free speech martyr, Mr. Farage seems most at home with Putin and the autocrats of the world.
In Congress he testified freely, calling the UK an “authoritarian” regime but left before all Members could question him so he could be on his TV show! https://t.co/20F5lWVHiO
— Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) September 3, 2025
Bravo, sir.
— The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) September 3, 2025
Source @AlexTaylorNews