Politics nigel farage

This American lawmaker’s epic takedown of ‘Putin-loving free speech imposter’ Nigel Farage will never fail to make our day better

Poke Staff. Updated October 6th, 2026

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There’s nothing Nigel Farage likes more than going to Clacton, sorry, flying to America to get up close and personal the cult of Maga.

Except not every American lawmaker is delighted to see him. And when we say ‘not every lawmaker’ who we really mean is Democratic congressman Jamie Raskin, who had this to say to the Reform UK leader when he travelled to the states this time last year.

And it’s an epic deconstruction that will never, ever fail to satisfy.

Give that man the freedom of the UK, pronto!

Here is just a bit of the love people had for it over here.

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Last word to Representative Jamie Raskin himself.

Bravo, sir.

Source @AlexTaylorNews