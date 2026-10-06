This writer’s devastating takedown of Donald Trump is even more on the money now than when it was written

US donald trump

Full disclosure – this is not the first time we have featured this especially excoriating takedown of Donald Trump and, let’s face it, it’s probably not going to be the last.

But if anything is worth repetition then it is surely this, an especially vivid (and insulting) description of the current president of the United States.

It was shared over on Twitter just a little bit back in the day by @lesstenny.

So well written.. Oliver you rock pic.twitter.com/Oyll92ZiC8 — Politic@l Spinner (@lesstenny) September 25, 2025

It’s the work of historian and writer Oliver Kornetzke who wrote it on Facebook the previous month and it feels like it’s been doing the rounds ever since.

Here is it being read by TikTok user @scragola.

Capturing the very embodiment of the monster in the White House, Oliver Kornetzke’s description of Trump is nothing short of brilliant. pic.twitter.com/DLua1D41Z3 — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) September 2, 2025

And here’s the full text:

“Behold. The festering carcass of American rot shoved into an ill-fitting suit: the sleaze of a conman, the cowardice of a draft dodger, the gluttony of a parasite, the racism of a Klansman, the sexism of a back-alley creep, the ignorance of a bar-stool drunk, and the greed of a hedge-fund ghoul—all spray-painted orange and paraded like a prize hog at a county fair. “Not a president. Not even a man. Just the diseased distillation of everything this country swears it isn’t but has always been—arrogance dressed up as exceptionalism, stupidity passed off as common sense, cruelty sold as toughness, greed exalted as ambition, and corruption worshiped like gospel. “It is America’s shadow made flesh, a rotting pumpkin idol proving that when a nation kneels before money, power, and spite, it doesn’t just lose its soul—it shits out this bloated obscenity and calls it a leader.”

As true today as it was then and if Trump carries on the way he’s going it might not be devastating enough. And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted..

1. Thank you so much for finding the words I have been desperately searching for. You hit it 🎯 — The Cult Cat (@Elverojaguar) September 26, 2025

2. I need to get this made into a Christmas Card. — TheChefTrevor (@TheChefTrevor) September 26, 2025

4. So Oliver, tell me how you really feel?

🤣 — Malik Fahad (@MalikFahad29323) September 26, 2025

5. Regardless of whether or not you are a Trump supporter, this piece is worth a read to admire the author’s command over the English language.. — Garam (@garamNRI) September 26, 2025

7. Very nice, but I feel like it doesn't go far enough. — Haxin Jackson (@HaxinJackson) September 26, 2025

Source Twitter/X/lesstenny