US good liars MAGA

This Trump fan was asked for one good thing he’d done in his second term and it’s like the essence of Maga in 37 seconds flat

John Plunkett. Updated October 6th, 2026

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To the United States now, where Davram Stiefler of The Good Liars was keen to know from this Trump supporter one good thing he’d done in his second term in office.

Just one positive change – anything! – and it was like the essence of Maga in 37 seconds flat (watch to the end. Seriously).

‘Oh, Jesus!’

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Lots more of The Good Liars on YouTube here!

Source The Good Liars H/T @MarcoFoster_