This Trump fan was asked for one good thing he’d done in his second term and it’s like the essence of Maga in 37 seconds flat
To the United States now, where Davram Stiefler of The Good Liars was keen to know from this Trump supporter one good thing he’d done in his second term in office.
Just one positive change – anything! – and it was like the essence of Maga in 37 seconds flat (watch to the end. Seriously).
Trump supporter: “He’s brought a lot of changes, he’s implemented a lot for the people. What more could we ask for in a president?”
Davram Stiefler: “What’s the biggest change you like the most?”
TS: “Uhm. A lot of people might be mad, but he is fluctuating the gas prices, but right now I think it’s what the country needs”
DS: “The best thing he’s done is the gas prices? They’re so high”
TS: “Well, they were, but they’re going down and they have been going down for a while now”
DS: “It’s at like $4.40 a gallon, diesel’s at like close to record highs”
TS: “Oh, Jesus”
— Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 5, 2026
‘Oh, Jesus!’
Lots more of The Good Liars on YouTube here!
Source The Good Liars H/T @MarcoFoster_