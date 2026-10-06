This Trump fan was asked for one good thing he’d done in his second term and it’s like the essence of Maga in 37 seconds flat

US good liars MAGA

To the United States now, where Davram Stiefler of The Good Liars was keen to know from this Trump supporter one good thing he’d done in his second term in office.

Just one positive change – anything! – and it was like the essence of Maga in 37 seconds flat (watch to the end. Seriously).

Trump supporter: “He’s brought a lot of changes, he’s implemented a lot for the people. What more could we ask for in a president?” Davram Stiefler: “What’s the biggest change you like the most?” TS: “Uhm. A lot of people might be mad, but he is fluctuating the gas prices, but right now I think it’s what the country needs” DS: “The best thing he’s done is the gas prices? They’re so high” TS: “Well, they were, but they’re going down and they have been going down for a while now” DS: “It’s at like $4.40 a gallon, diesel’s at like close to record highs” TS: “Oh, Jesus” — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 5, 2026

‘Oh, Jesus!’

1. Please vote or these people will determine which party controls Congress. https://t.co/XYfak44MoO — Covie (@covie_93) October 6, 2026

2. MAGA just says shit and hope it sounds smart. — The Better American 🇺🇸 (@PalmeriPatriot) October 5, 2026

3. People that ignorant shouldn’t be allowed to vote. https://t.co/O0ef2SVO4o — Kenny BooYah! 🖖🏾 (@KwikWarren) October 5, 2026

4. Totally clueless, uneducated, ignorant, gullible people make up 90% of Trump's base . The rest are greedy billionaires & corporations, who want to continue to take advantage of them! — Jessica's Xitter ⚛️ (@JessicaVT78) October 5, 2026

5. How do these people exist? https://t.co/pN7KwkbhUc — James Tate (@JamesTate121) October 5, 2026

6. I won’t say all, but the vast vast vast majority of MAGA are dumb as fuck!!! — Ricardo Gonzalez (@Rgonzointheyo) October 5, 2026

7. If this isn't a skit she's dumb as fuck. I will submit a request to the Black Delegation to disavow her. You can't be this dumb this far in to his disastrous 2nd term. https://t.co/NbpyJD8Hwg — Don Hasan (@gol_mia) October 5, 2026

8. When is it good for a president to just “fluctuate” gas prices 😂 — Sean Copper (@eddiejillete) October 5, 2026

Lots more of The Good Liars on YouTube here!

Source The Good Liars H/T @MarcoFoster_