Science GB News Michelle dewberry vaccines
GB News-er Michelle Dewberry appeared to link vaccines with cancer and ended up schooled into another dimension
You’ll probably remember Michelle Dewberry back from when she was a contestant on The Apprentice in the days when it was worth a watch.
Today she plies her trade as a presenter on GB News, among other things, and it appears to suit her so much better than any job Alan Sugar might have come up with for her.
We say this after she shared her thoughts, such as they are, on a recent news story highlighting a rise in cancer among young people, and appeared to link it with the Covid vaccine. You might think there’s no ‘appear’ about it.
I’ve just watched a whole BBC documentary about the rapid increase in cancer among the young..
It explored food & lifestyle choices, even body sprays & plastics.
Not once tho, did they explore whether getting young healthy people vaccinated over & over with a product that had no long term health data, may have played a role🤔
— Michelle Dewberry (@MichelleDewbs) October 5, 2026
And we’re glad she did, in a way, because the avalanche of comebacks that followed make for a supremely satisfying read.