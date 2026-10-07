GB News-er Michelle Dewberry appeared to link vaccines with cancer and ended up schooled into another dimension

Science GB News Michelle dewberry vaccines

You’ll probably remember Michelle Dewberry back from when she was a contestant on The Apprentice in the days when it was worth a watch.

Today she plies her trade as a presenter on GB News, among other things, and it appears to suit her so much better than any job Alan Sugar might have come up with for her.

We say this after she shared her thoughts, such as they are, on a recent news story highlighting a rise in cancer among young people, and appeared to link it with the Covid vaccine. You might think there’s no ‘appear’ about it.

I’ve just watched a whole BBC documentary about the rapid increase in cancer among the young.. It explored food & lifestyle choices, even body sprays & plastics. Not once tho, did they explore whether getting young healthy people vaccinated over & over with a product that had no long term health data, may have played a role🤔 — Michelle Dewberry (@MichelleDewbs) October 5, 2026

And we’re glad she did, in a way, because the avalanche of comebacks that followed make for a supremely satisfying read.

1. Misinformation spread by people like Michelle is directly leading to the deaths of young children. To address her insinuation: cancer rates amongst young people rose 24% between 1995 and 2019. That was before the Covid vaccine. In America right now, misinformation about… https://t.co/NL8EyGX6l4 — Sam (@SamCKx) October 6, 2026

2. And here we have it. Another brain dead GBeebies presenter spouting unfounded bollocks and conspiracies that lead to kids dying of measles. — Patrick (@patrick_VOR) October 6, 2026

3. There is a cure for the scientific ignorance displayed by @MichelleDewbs here. Get a doctor to come on air and explain it to you. But she’s hardly the worst offender. Anti-vax conspiracism is just part of the culture of @GBNEWS. Great news for fans of preventable disease, tho. https://t.co/1yugVumbur — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) October 6, 2026

4. Right. Because the increase in cancer among younger people started BEFORE Covid-19. Like a decade before. Literacy is helpful here. — Somewhere in the middle (@jeffm1981) October 6, 2026

5. Unless Covid vaccines can time travel, perhaps check the evidence on cancer incidences in young people prior to 2020. In the 20 years prior to Covid-19, cancer in young people rose by 80%. It hasn't jumped in those 6 years either btw. https://t.co/xhAYfvSQ92 — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) October 5, 2026