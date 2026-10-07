Science GB News Michelle dewberry vaccines

GB News-er Michelle Dewberry appeared to link vaccines with cancer and ended up schooled into another dimension

Poke Reporter. Updated October 7th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

You’ll probably remember Michelle Dewberry back from when she was a contestant on The Apprentice in the days when it was worth a watch.

Today she plies her trade as a presenter on GB News, among other things, and it appears to suit her so much better than any job Alan Sugar might have come up with for her.

We say this after she shared her thoughts, such as they are, on a recent news story highlighting a rise in cancer among young people, and appeared to link it with the Covid vaccine. You might think there’s no ‘appear’ about it.

And we’re glad she did, in a way, because the avalanche of comebacks that followed make for a supremely satisfying read.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages:1 2