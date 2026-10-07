This ‘greatest foreword in history’ is so good on so many levels it’s better than many books

Entertainment books funny

First in an occasional (let’s face it, totally one-off) series, foreword of the week is surely this, shared by @DLCampanile over on Twitter.

That’s one way to get a foreword. https://t.co/0cPELOwYzL — D.L. Campanile (@DLCampanile) October 5, 2026

And just in case that is in any way tricky to read …

Foreword by Professor Rupert Delgado, MBE ‘I’m rather afraid to say that I do not know the author to whom you refer, since I seldom look at the television, but these samples you have sent me are an absolute disgrace. ‘I shall not be contributing a foreword to this book and I am happy for you to quote me on that. ‘Never contact me again.’

Hats off to absolutely everyone involved in that. And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

1. Greatest foreword in history. And the author’s gazongas in printing it must be praised. https://t.co/Om0zfOO7Wl — Sandy Petersen 🪔 (@SandyofCthulhu) October 5, 2026

2. Amazing. I'd read it just for the sheer audacity to include that as the foreword alone. — Rosco King (@roscoking81) October 5, 2026

3. "I am happy for you to quote me on that." Say no more. pic.twitter.com/099F1b2uec — Gabriel Coleman (@Gabe_D_Coleman) October 6, 2026

5. I'm afraid to say I will never be this brave or funny.

10/10, incredible. — Schultz is 🪄editing🗡️ (@RL_Schultz) October 5, 2026

And if you were thinking it was too good to be true then, well, you’d be right.

@DLCampanile Given that the book itself is by "Philomena Cunk", you can take it for granted that the quote is fabricated and Rupert Delgado MBE does not exist. https://t.co/1xX7gP1Dae — santhoshd (@santhoshd) October 6, 2026

Still love it. And if it’s put you in the mood for more of that sort of thing, you can find Cunk on Everything here!

Source Cunk on Everything H/T @DLCampanile