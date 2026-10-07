Entertainment books funny

This ‘greatest foreword in history’ is so good on so many levels it’s better than many books

Poke Reporter. Updated October 7th, 2026

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First in an occasional (let’s face it, totally one-off) series, foreword of the week is surely this, shared by @DLCampanile over on Twitter.

And just in case that is in any way tricky to read …

Foreword by Professor Rupert Delgado, MBE

‘I’m rather afraid to say that I do not know the author to whom you refer, since I seldom look at the television, but these samples you have sent me are an absolute disgrace.

‘I shall not be contributing a foreword to this book and I am happy for you to quote me on that.

‘Never contact me again.’

Hats off to absolutely everyone involved in that. And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

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And if you were thinking it was too good to be true then, well, you’d be right.

Still love it. And if it’s put you in the mood for more of that sort of thing, you can find Cunk on Everything here!

Source Cunk on Everything H/T @DLCampanile