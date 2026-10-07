This ‘greatest foreword in history’ is so good on so many levels it’s better than many books
First in an occasional (let’s face it, totally one-off) series, foreword of the week is surely this, shared by @DLCampanile over on Twitter.
That’s one way to get a foreword. https://t.co/0cPELOwYzL
— D.L. Campanile (@DLCampanile) October 5, 2026
And just in case that is in any way tricky to read …
Foreword by Professor Rupert Delgado, MBE
‘I’m rather afraid to say that I do not know the author to whom you refer, since I seldom look at the television, but these samples you have sent me are an absolute disgrace.
‘I shall not be contributing a foreword to this book and I am happy for you to quote me on that.
‘Never contact me again.’
Hats off to absolutely everyone involved in that. And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.
And if you were thinking it was too good to be true then, well, you’d be right.
@DLCampanile Given that the book itself is by "Philomena Cunk", you can take it for granted that the quote is fabricated and Rupert Delgado MBE does not exist. https://t.co/1xX7gP1Dae
— santhoshd (@santhoshd) October 6, 2026
Still love it. And if it’s put you in the mood for more of that sort of thing, you can find Cunk on Everything here!
Source Cunk on Everything H/T @DLCampanile