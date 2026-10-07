‘What’s something you didn’t know you were doing ‘wrong’ until your partner told you?’ – 23 outrageously intolerant other halfs
Finding a long-lasting relationship is something everyone yearns for, one of the highest prizes in the game of life.
But, sometimes – or maybe that should be ‘often’ – people who have managed to bag a significant other find themselves wondering if it was actually a good idea to saddle themselves with somebody whose main purpose appears to be pointing out their flaws.
Over on the CasualUK subreddit, user LordBadgerFlaps posted a small complaint about this…
What’s something you didn’t know you were doing “wrong” until your partner told you?
I roll over too ‘heavily’ in bed. Whilst being asleep.
How dare they. Lots of other people shared their own experiences of messing stuff up in the eyes of their better half, like these…