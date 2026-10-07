‘What’s something you didn’t know you were doing ‘wrong’ until your partner told you?’ – 23 outrageously intolerant other halfs

Life r/CasualUK relationships

Finding a long-lasting relationship is something everyone yearns for, one of the highest prizes in the game of life.

But, sometimes – or maybe that should be ‘often’ – people who have managed to bag a significant other find themselves wondering if it was actually a good idea to saddle themselves with somebody whose main purpose appears to be pointing out their flaws.

Over on the CasualUK subreddit, user LordBadgerFlaps posted a small complaint about this…

What’s something you didn’t know you were doing “wrong” until your partner told you? I roll over too ‘heavily’ in bed. Whilst being asleep.

How dare they. Lots of other people shared their own experiences of messing stuff up in the eyes of their better half, like these…

1. ‘I used to say Donimos instead of Dominos and nobody had ever corrected me.’

–Love_Aurora6997

2. ‘Apparently, buttering the bread when making a peanut butter sandwich is wrong. If so, I don’t want to be right.’

–PsychologicalDrone

3. ‘I sneeze incorrectly.’

–Slobberchops_

4. ‘I eat pies and burgers upside down, but I won’t stop. The way my partner writes/holds a pen and cuts up a pizza is madness.’

–cactusbatch

5. ‘I really really needed to poo when she was in the shower. She kindly let me but then mocked me because I wiped standing up, turns out you’re meant to be sitting down. No, we’re not still together. Why do you ask?’

–Hungry_City_1635

6. ‘Breathing.’

–bigbaws177

7. ‘I’m very heavy handed when opening food packaging and tend to make a meal of it – valid. Loading the dishwasher. Not valid. I load it bloody fine, I just occasionally make the odd mistake when shattered. I clean my tongue with my toothbrush in a funny way. Not valid. How liberally I salt my food. Not valid let me enjoy flavour. I mean there are loads. It’s funny, in previous relationships I’ve always been the nag and now I have a real taste of my own meds. It’s not fun!’

–ember_eb

8. ‘Apparently I’m still in training after 21 years of marriage. There is no clear training plan in place however, reviews are sporadic and mainly focused on what I haven’t done rather than positive steps forward. It’s clear I’m under constant review, yet the review period is unclear. I still don’t feel confident that my role is safe and could be terminated at any point. There is no appeal process and disciplinary procedures are ad hoc and often without due notice.’

–OriginalMiaxe

9. ‘The Rinse Aid and Salt lights aren’t meant to be lit up on the dishwasher and there’s something I need to do when they are.’

–Active-Strawberry-37

10. ‘The way I take off my socks and put them in the laundry. According to my husband, there is a correct way, and that is to never be inside out.’

–ProhibitedPeach

11. ‘My BIL was taken to task because him taking a long time in the toilet stopping his wife having a wee. They have three toilets.’

–LordBadgerFlaps