Science AI amazon

Amazon’s got a brand new AI customer summary and it’s equal parts hilarious and deeply disturbing

David Harris. Updated October 8th, 2026

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Well, a new kind of AI terror has just dropped. Amazon’s latest AI feature (so far thankfully only available to US customers) takes your entire shopping history and condenses it into a neat little summary of your personality.

The results read less like helpful customer insights and more like harsh personal criticisms.

Here are a few spotted on Threads by Justine Moore who shared them on her Twitter feed.

Let’s take a closer look.

Absolutely brutal! In response, followers posted their own results.

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