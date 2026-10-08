Amazon’s got a brand new AI customer summary and it’s equal parts hilarious and deeply disturbing
Well, a new kind of AI terror has just dropped. Amazon’s latest AI feature (so far thankfully only available to US customers) takes your entire shopping history and condenses it into a neat little summary of your personality.
The results read less like helpful customer insights and more like harsh personal criticisms.
Here are a few spotted on Threads by Justine Moore who shared them on her Twitter feed.
Someone discovered a new Amazon AI feature that summarizes what it knows about you and I am crying of laughter https://t.co/KbwX2SpCMu
— Justine Moore (@venturetwins) October 7, 2026
Let’s take a closer look.
Absolutely brutal! In response, followers posted their own results.