Amazon’s got a brand new AI customer summary and it’s equal parts hilarious and deeply disturbing

Science AI amazon

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Well, a new kind of AI terror has just dropped. Amazon’s latest AI feature (so far thankfully only available to US customers) takes your entire shopping history and condenses it into a neat little summary of your personality.

The results read less like helpful customer insights and more like harsh personal criticisms.

Here are a few spotted on Threads by Justine Moore who shared them on her Twitter feed.

Someone discovered a new Amazon AI feature that summarizes what it knows about you and I am crying of laughter https://t.co/KbwX2SpCMu — Justine Moore (@venturetwins) October 7, 2026

Let’s take a closer look.

Absolutely brutal! In response, followers posted their own results.

2. Mine are boring but I love my cat pic.twitter.com/i1M8tunD3I — 💕 violishh 💕 (@violishh) October 7, 2026

4. Oddly specific all of a sudden pic.twitter.com/izl8cP4cJq — Lisa (@MrsPeteEsq) October 7, 2026

5. This is why ram costs $1200 pic.twitter.com/pQQ8gCpYg9 — UsernameWords (@UsernameWords) October 7, 2026

6. damn right I did pic.twitter.com/cFiNG2EPGQ — Joel Grus 🤠 (@joelgrus) October 7, 2026

7. Arrrrrrrrr 🏴‍☠️

I throw good parties they’ll say that much pic.twitter.com/IFMw4ijzA9 — Beth-annie (@Bethazen) October 7, 2026

8. For the record I have never owned a rabbit or a cafe. pic.twitter.com/At0GzDISJw — Red (@xwred5) October 7, 2026

10. I looked at mine and I am dying. Amazon knows I am 5 foot tall because I order clothing. It added this itself because I have never written this or said it out loud 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/RRv4FKwS4v — The Gal (@giveu2tictacs) October 7, 2026

11. The problem with sharing your Amazon Music account with your kids. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/uHrqnCvXPo pic.twitter.com/c5Hto0njqW — littlest.miss (@littlestmrs) October 7, 2026