US donald trump Nobel peace prize
Donald Trump’s come up with a new reason why he deserves the Nobel peace prize and got annihilated in the comments
Donald Trump’s fury that he has never won the Nobel peace prize shows no sign of going away just yet.
So much so that he took time out from his war on Iran to come up with a whole new reason why he deserves the gong.
Not content with those eight ‘wars’ he says he’s stopped, it turns out he has also saved the world from nuclear armageddon (presumably when the whole world was looking in the other direction).
Trump: "There’s never been anybody in the history of the Nobel Prize that deserves it more. I settled eight wars. I stopped the total obliteration of the world." https://t.co/QuDSg52Wac
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 7, 2026
And it was surely only appropriate that he should get annihilated in the comments.