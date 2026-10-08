Donald Trump’s come up with a new reason why he deserves the Nobel peace prize and got annihilated in the comments

US donald trump Nobel peace prize

Donald Trump’s fury that he has never won the Nobel peace prize shows no sign of going away just yet.

So much so that he took time out from his war on Iran to come up with a whole new reason why he deserves the gong.

Not content with those eight ‘wars’ he says he’s stopped, it turns out he has also saved the world from nuclear armageddon (presumably when the whole world was looking in the other direction).

Trump: "There’s never been anybody in the history of the Nobel Prize that deserves it more. I settled eight wars. I stopped the total obliteration of the world." https://t.co/QuDSg52Wac — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 7, 2026

And it was surely only appropriate that he should get annihilated in the comments.

1. Objectively, he is the most insane, delusional malignant narcissist alive. Its just absolutely bizarre. https://t.co/SHPNM8Fk15 — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) October 7, 2026

2. There are two things that are INSANE about this video. 1. Not one journalists fact checked him. Not one.

They let him lie and they broadcast it with no fact checking, NOT EVEN A QUESTION. 2. Trump is delusional and insane imo. https://t.co/FjGnY9R3W9 — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 7, 2026

3. Dear Mr. Trump, Thank you for submitting your application to The Nobel Peace Prize committee. While we review your peaceful desire for Los Angeles and San Diego to be bombed, we suggest you apply to the International Court at the Hauge. You are exactly who they're looking for. https://t.co/B9g0aTRTPl — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) October 7, 2026

4. The guy who:

-kidnapped the leader of a foreign country

-started a new war in Iran that assassinated its leader and bombed a school full of children

-talked about annihilating an entire society

-created a masked secret police force that executed citizens in the streets feels he… — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) October 7, 2026

5. I need just one reporter to take one for the team and ask him to name the wars. It'll be gold. You'll be a legend. https://t.co/vmBaAGmvoG — Warren (@swd2) October 7, 2026