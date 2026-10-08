Celebrity Gregg Wallace tom cruise
Gregg Wallace’s 12-second Digger review is a terrifying and hilarious insight into where the former MasterChef man is now
Never thought we’d find ourselves watching a Gregg Wallace movie review, but here we are.
The good news is it’s only 12 seconds long, the even better news is that it packs so much of a powerful emotional punch than that brief running time would suggest.
The Movie Digger https://t.co/LKUGlXZdHN
— Gregg Wallace (@GreggAWallace) October 7, 2026
Utterly chilling.
And the comments just made the whole thing even better.
Source @GreggAWallace