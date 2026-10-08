Gregg Wallace’s 12-second Digger review is a terrifying and hilarious insight into where the former MasterChef man is now

Celebrity Gregg Wallace tom cruise

Never thought we’d find ourselves watching a Gregg Wallace movie review, but here we are.

The good news is it’s only 12 seconds long, the even better news is that it packs so much of a powerful emotional punch than that brief running time would suggest.

The Movie Digger https://t.co/LKUGlXZdHN — Gregg Wallace (@GreggAWallace) October 7, 2026

Utterly chilling.

And the comments just made the whole thing even better.

1. Gregg, you're 61 years old and you're spending your afternoon in a cinema with a girl, you're wasting your life. It's a beautiful day. Take her out to a local fort or a Victorian folly. — Benedict Handpump (@BHandpump) October 7, 2026

3. Now movie reviews, no end to his talent. Keep them trousers on ! — James Hall (@JamesHa79599842) October 7, 2026

5. Gregg is currently on a generational run of content. Tv and streaming services simply cannot compete with The Gregg Wallace Way. — CC (@ccaecrnls) October 7, 2026

6. Greg did you like the movie Diger? — Pagey49 (@tompage49) October 7, 2026

7. I can’t put it in a light or disliked category. I can’t recommend it. But I will say it was thought provoking and it will stay with me for awhile. — Gregg Wallace (@GreggAWallace) October 7, 2026

8. Greg has your career gone off the rails a little bit ? — James Hall (@JamesHa79599842) October 7, 2026

9. Maybe go to Longstanton Spice Museum next Greg ? Or Cromer Pier with mother in law ? Owl sanctuary perhaps? — James Hall (@JamesHa79599842) October 7, 2026

10. Would you rather eat a chicken and leak pie 🥧 or a cheese and onion 🧅 pie 🥧? — Louisiana Born and Bred (@LousianaBread) October 7, 2026

11. Chicken — Gregg Wallace (@GreggAWallace) October 7, 2026

13. He's going to review popcorn isn't he? 🤦‍♂️ — Der Ka15er (@DerKa15er) October 7, 2026

Source @GreggAWallace