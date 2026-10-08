Celebrity Gregg Wallace tom cruise

Gregg Wallace’s 12-second Digger review is a terrifying and hilarious insight into where the former MasterChef man is now

Poke Reporter. Updated October 8th, 2026

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Never thought we’d find ourselves watching a Gregg Wallace movie review, but here we are.

The good news is it’s only 12 seconds long, the even better news is that it packs so much of a powerful emotional punch than that brief running time would suggest.

Utterly chilling.

And the comments just made the whole thing even better.

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Source @GreggAWallace