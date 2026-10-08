People are trying to work out why this dude turns up in the Bayeux Tapestry only never to appear again – 19 funniest and most on-point suggestions
We write this standing in line to see the Bayeux Tapestry at the British Museum and this is just the sort of amusement to pass the time right now.
It’s @WeirdMedieval over on Twitter who shared this wonderful spot of a particular dude who turns up once in the BT (right?) only never to appear again.
maybe the funniest part of the bayeux tapestry is when they briefly pause the narrative to show you a guy called wadard who then never shows up again https://t.co/eTNFFXEkXY
— weird medieval guys NEW BOOK OUT NOVEMBER 5!!! (@WeirdMedieval) October 7, 2026
And this apparently unlikely cameo by the great Wadard prompted no end of comments and speculation what might have gone in.
And we reckon these people said it best.