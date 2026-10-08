People are trying to work out why this dude turns up in the Bayeux Tapestry only never to appear again – 19 funniest and most on-point suggestions

Twitter history

We write this standing in line to see the Bayeux Tapestry at the British Museum and this is just the sort of amusement to pass the time right now.

It’s @WeirdMedieval over on Twitter who shared this wonderful spot of a particular dude who turns up once in the BT (right?) only never to appear again.

maybe the funniest part of the bayeux tapestry is when they briefly pause the narrative to show you a guy called wadard who then never shows up again https://t.co/eTNFFXEkXY — weird medieval guys NEW BOOK OUT NOVEMBER 5!!! (@WeirdMedieval) October 7, 2026

And this apparently unlikely cameo by the great Wadard prompted no end of comments and speculation what might have gone in.

And we reckon these people said it best.

1. Look I know enough about political ops and comms to know that there’s like a 65% chance that this is because Wadard was donating to Odo’s mad tapestry fund https://t.co/ytWFsA9Hgm — Lauren McEvatt (@LaurenMaeve) October 7, 2026

2. Wadard's full backstory was originally planned for the Bayeux tapestry 2, which was sadly scrapped due to poor testing with serfs. — Smiblor! (@cstonify) October 7, 2026

3. possibly the fist glup shitto in british history — Several Medium Dogs (@pliirp) October 7, 2026

4. "Is Wadard going to be on the tapestry?" "I hope Wadard is in there." "All I really came here to see is Wadard." "If there's no Wadard I am burning this monastery to the ground." pic.twitter.com/WtOdQ5OnSZ — Distant (@Distant_Warrior) October 7, 2026

5. Listen if I commission a tapestry I’m definitely making sure all my bros get cameos in it! https://t.co/QIDsOZD7Ux — Alexander McCoy (@AlexanderMcCoy4) October 7, 2026

6. His Mum did that bit. — Brian Ward (@indolentdandy) October 7, 2026

7. Somebody liked Wadard. When I was a teenager I reported on swim meets for the local paper and threw in the fact that my sister won 3rd place freestyle for 10-and-unders. — A most idiotick run (@EthelMonticue) October 7, 2026

8. "Wadard" is Latin for Waldo, duh — Martin Kaste (@MartinKaste) October 7, 2026