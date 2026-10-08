This guy called out on a first date prompted no end of funny comments but Ryanair’s A++ response beat all-comers
This tale of a first date gone wrong at the first hurdle just went viral on Twitter for reasons that will become obvious.
It was shared by @itssthyherinme whose Spidey sense started tingling when she saw this.
Went on a date last night & dude told me this was his birth mark https://t.co/u5zxjRBZgK
— ✰ (@itssthyherinme) October 6, 2026
Busted!
And while it prompted no end of very funny responses …
Well he's going to birth a new mark when his wife finds out
— Jake Browning #1 fan (@ZachRob04776328) October 6, 2026
I believe him pic.twitter.com/G9Cp86JkBH
— Mosa (@Melanin_Mosa) October 6, 2026
at least it’s bro first time taking the ring off😭
— Quanterrian West (@Dontrezzzz) October 7, 2026
A birthmark shaped exactly like a 14-karat gold band… God works in mysterious ways
— Akshaya🦋 (@Akshaya_sharma9) October 7, 2026
Surely no-one said it better than Ryanair.
and we’re a luxury airline
— Ryanair (@Ryanair) October 7, 2026
A business class response.
@Ryanair The self awareness…. https://t.co/8oIqV1dFH5
— Epifani (@epifani_vieira) October 7, 2026
Source @Ryanair