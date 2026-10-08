Twitter dating ryanair

This guy called out on a first date prompted no end of funny comments but Ryanair’s A++ response beat all-comers

Poke Reporter. Updated October 8th, 2026

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This tale of a first date gone wrong at the first hurdle just went viral on Twitter for reasons that will become obvious.

It was shared by @itssthyherinme whose Spidey sense started tingling when she saw this.

Busted!

And while it prompted no end of very funny responses …

Surely no-one said it better than Ryanair.

A business class response.

Source @Ryanair