This guy called out on a first date prompted no end of funny comments but Ryanair’s A++ response beat all-comers

Twitter dating ryanair

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This tale of a first date gone wrong at the first hurdle just went viral on Twitter for reasons that will become obvious.

It was shared by @itssthyherinme whose Spidey sense started tingling when she saw this.

Went on a date last night & dude told me this was his birth mark https://t.co/u5zxjRBZgK — ✰ (@itssthyherinme) October 6, 2026

Busted!

And while it prompted no end of very funny responses …

Well he's going to birth a new mark when his wife finds out — Jake Browning #1 fan (@ZachRob04776328) October 6, 2026

at least it’s bro first time taking the ring off😭 — Quanterrian West (@Dontrezzzz) October 7, 2026

A birthmark shaped exactly like a 14-karat gold band… God works in mysterious ways — Akshaya🦋 (@Akshaya_sharma9) October 7, 2026

Surely no-one said it better than Ryanair.

and we’re a luxury airline — Ryanair (@Ryanair) October 7, 2026

A business class response.

@Ryanair The self awareness…. https://t.co/8oIqV1dFH5 — Epifani (@epifani_vieira) October 7, 2026

Source @Ryanair