Twitter funny tweets of the week
Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
We’re well into autumn, and rapidly approaching the return to Greenwich Mean Time and the darker evenings it brings.
It can be a little on the gloomy side, and we need to grab all the comfort we can – from big bowls of porridge or stew, getting the woollens out of storage, or just sitting down with a nice hot cuppa and the 25 funniest things we’ve seen on Twitter this week.
We can’t help you with the porridge or remembering where you stashed the scarves, but we can provide you with the tweets.
Enjoy.