Someone trolled Brits for complaining about the heat now it’s finally got chilly and these A++ replies will make you proud to be British

Life Brits weather

It was a long, hot summer – a very long, very hot summer – but now it’s October it’s actually just a little bit chilly.

Like it should be, obviously.

But it was perhaps inevitable that someone would poke fun at people who complained about the heat now it’s finally a thing of the past.

i hope the brits who complained are happy. it’s freezing now! — C💎 (@crystaalization) October 7, 2026

And we mention it because all these replies are not only entirely relatable, they will make you proud to be British.

1. i’m absolutely thrilled this is the first time i’ve been comfortable since may https://t.co/HKtTRK67lz — Laura Elliott (@TinyWriterLaura) October 8, 2026

2. Words cannot describe how glad I am that it’s cold https://t.co/myYR68rNO4 — wales’ lover Gwynn-Mae 🍝🌍🇬🇧 (@Adwyn_H) October 8, 2026

3. yeah i’m fuckin delighted thanks — 🪽 (@sxnnflwrr) October 8, 2026

4. my jaw hurts from how smiley i was putting on my cute layered outfit https://t.co/8Esxeyq4p4 — raichu (@raisvhhh) October 8, 2026

5. Can lie in bed without melting from the heat, can wear hoodies and jackets, don’t gotta turn the fan on, insects not bothering me Oh im happy as shit man pic.twitter.com/PzDvpI1vbE — alite (@voldi_an) October 8, 2026

6. Living my best life x https://t.co/BlW3OhiyTN — 𝗇𝗂𝗇𝖺. (@CREMAT0RIUM__) October 8, 2026

7. I am one of the brits who complained, and in my lovely thick jumper and socks and warm cup of tea yes I'm very happy thank you for asking. — Emma Warman (@deliriouslyemma) October 8, 2026

8. This is literally what being British is! We live to complain! Nation of gripers 🇬🇧 🇬🇧 https://t.co/GSa4v6zPpF — Beth McColl (@imbethmccoll) October 8, 2026

9. me because it's finally getting cold again https://t.co/LVoBOIbHKQ pic.twitter.com/6RuriIIQeY — cerys ⊬❤️‍🔥🩸 SAW RE x3 (@dragpathhowell) October 8, 2026

10. Me now its dry but slightly cold but not deadly cold and the nights are longer pic.twitter.com/UVpeyrgiix — RudiRoadhouse (@RudiRoadhouse) October 8, 2026

12. I have been smiling all week https://t.co/WJHaRqSNgj — jeff (@LVDJEFFY) October 8, 2026