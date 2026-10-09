Life Brits weather

Someone trolled Brits for complaining about the heat now it’s finally got chilly and these A++ replies will make you proud to be British

John Plunkett. Updated October 9th, 2026

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It was a long, hot summer – a very long, very hot summer – but now it’s October it’s actually just a little bit chilly.

Like it should be, obviously.

But it was perhaps inevitable that someone would poke fun at people who complained about the heat now it’s finally a thing of the past.

And we mention it because all these replies are not only entirely relatable, they will make you proud to be British.

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