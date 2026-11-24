People shared the rules us Brits automatically follow without question – 17 codes of conduct nobody even questions
It’s fair to say that to outsiders, the UK can seem like a peculiar place. With so many traditions and customs, it’s easy for foreigners to feel baffled and overwhelmed.
And while some of these rules have a long history, others appear to be odd British instincts.
Reddit user Brizzlebear92 wanted to hear more about the unwritten rules in the UK people follow without being taught, so they invited r/AskUK users to weigh in. But with a slight caveat:
‘Not official laws or basic manners…just those odd little social habits or expectations that everyone across the UK seems to instinctively know without anyone ever explaining them.’
Here are the top answers that just make sense…