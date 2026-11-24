Round Ups r/AskUK

It’s fair to say that to outsiders, the UK can seem like a peculiar place. With so many traditions and customs, it’s easy for foreigners to feel baffled and overwhelmed.

And while some of these rules have a long history, others appear to be odd British instincts.

Reddit user Brizzlebear92 wanted to hear more about the unwritten rules in the UK people follow without being taught, so they invited r/AskUK users to weigh in. But with a slight caveat:

‘Not official laws or basic manners…just those odd little social habits or expectations that everyone across the UK seems to instinctively know without anyone ever explaining them.’

Here are the top answers that just make sense…

1. ‘At a pedestrian crossing, if a child is present then you have to stand and wait for the green man even if the road is empty.’

-booksellergirl

2. ‘Thanking the bus driver’

-AwarenessCrafty393

3. ‘Waving at people who let you out in traffic’

-peteyourdoom

4. ‘Shouting “Wheeeyyy” in a pub when someone drops and smashes a glass – slightly delayed the more drink you’ve had’

-npfmedia

5. ‘When carrying a large object with another person (especially a ladder), you must say “to me…”. ‘If they don’t reply “to you”, you should report them as a possible spy.’

-TheBestBigAl

6. ‘- Offering tea or coffee to tradespeople. ‘- Distrust of the French’

-baggsie_42

7. ‘Slapping your hands on your thighs and saying “right” before getting out of a comfy armchair’

-Accurate_Might_3430

8. ‘If someone’s standing in front of an item you need at a supermarket, you pretend to look at something else until they move before you pick up your item. You never ask them to move.’

-Accomplished_Bake904