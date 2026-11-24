Weird World Britain

Congratulations to the good people of Sandbach in Cheshire, especially the good people of Sandbach with a bike, who now have a little channel on the stairs at Sandbach station to push their bike up (and down).

Except there was something about its unveiling that felt transcendentally British to many people (see if you can spot it. Of course you can spot it!).

As Mayor of Sandbach I declare the new bicycle channel at #Sandbach railway station OPEN https://t.co/oor8JO1Rxp — Cllr Sam Corcoran (@CllrSam) November 21, 2026

And that unfortunate snafu (what do you mean you didn’t watch it to the end?) sent it viral for all the wrong reasons.

1. It doesn’t actually work though or are we just going to gloss over the pedal hitting the fence post & pretend it never happened? I mean why even think about something that’s not fit for purpose when all involved can give themselves a pat on the back for wasting money instead? pic.twitter.com/FRZLWDunQz — Andy Mitch (@MrAndyMich) November 22, 2026

2. They said it couldn’t be done, but after four years of planning, three years of delays and just £2.8bn over budget, you can now push your bike up a 10m yellow strip at Sandbach station. https://t.co/XjQz8R6ZTx — Driftwood (@buc97552) November 22, 2026

3. Love how nobody measured the distance properly to stop the pedals hitting. British infrastructure in a nutshell. https://t.co/OswNqTGUcr — Defence With A 'C' (@defencewithac) November 22, 2026

4. And they say Britain can't build infrastructure any more https://t.co/wmsLvVCb4e — Bovril-Gesellschaft (@BovrilG) November 22, 2026

5. America is building rocket ships to go to Mars. Meanwhile here in Britain…. https://t.co/hJWXTv8BPE — Bulldog (@UnashamedBrit) November 22, 2026

6. Is this the advanced technology that China is supposed to be trying to steal from the UK?? 😶 https://t.co/GLmnv88NZb — N.E.Destruction (@plantmoretreez) November 22, 2026

7. The Japanese got it right. These are also great for rolling luggage. pic.twitter.com/wTxSXRqVuA — Sam Clemens (@clemens2620) November 22, 2026

8. I hope you know that this is how your entire political career will be remembered pic.twitter.com/pzc3ogN5Sd — Richard Burton (@Ricburton) November 22, 2026

But despite that most unfortunate design hitch at the very end, we are very much with this person.

I’ll go against the grain here. This is exactly the type of thing local politicians should be doing. I’m sick of councillors lecturing me about genocide or wasting my money on drag queen story hours. Well done to Sam on a small improvement to his local community. — Will Kingston (@WillKingston) November 24, 2026

Source @CllrSam