There was something transcendentally British about the unveiling of this little bike ramp and the most unfortunate payoff sent it viral for all the wrong reasons
Congratulations to the good people of Sandbach in Cheshire, especially the good people of Sandbach with a bike, who now have a little channel on the stairs at Sandbach station to push their bike up (and down).
Except there was something about its unveiling that felt transcendentally British to many people (see if you can spot it. Of course you can spot it!).
As Mayor of Sandbach I declare the new bicycle channel at #Sandbach railway station OPEN https://t.co/oor8JO1Rxp
— Cllr Sam Corcoran (@CllrSam) November 21, 2026
And that unfortunate snafu (what do you mean you didn’t watch it to the end?) sent it viral for all the wrong reasons.
But despite that most unfortunate design hitch at the very end, we are very much with this person.
I’ll go against the grain here. This is exactly the type of thing local politicians should be doing. I’m sick of councillors lecturing me about genocide or wasting my money on drag queen story hours. Well done to Sam on a small improvement to his local community.
— Will Kingston (@WillKingston) November 24, 2026
Source @CllrSam