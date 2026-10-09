This BBC News man’s saucy breakfast time pun didn’t land as he’d hoped and maybe it’s just us but we had proper tears

Videos bbc breakfast fails tv

It’s not BBC business reporter Peter Ruddick’s saucy breakfast time pun that makes this so glorious – well, it is – but it’s the fact that it doesn’t land quite as he presumably hoped.

That and the awkward pause and basically everything that follows is just brilliant. Maybe it’s just been a long week, but this had us in proper tears, we are not ashamed to say.

"I need to send you a picture of my dabber actually." Cue stony silence. But not on the studio floor or in my earpiece connected to the gallery. Everyone in hysterics. If you listen carefully you can hear the moment I almost cracked. I honestly thought I might have to stop. https://t.co/YJNEC0AIMC — Peter Ruddick (@ruddick) October 9, 2026

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

1. brilliant 😂 — Alex Greenland (@ajrgd) October 9, 2026

3. Heard, and giggling with you! — Sharney L (@itsmesharney) October 9, 2026

5. They fully sandbagged you there. Arseholes. — Vuckov (@colonelblobby) October 9, 2026

Not this person though, whose absolute straight bat of a reply just made the whole thing even better.

@ruddick @TVNaga01 Innuendo that feels intentional (I’ll send you a photo of my dabber) and not accidental is just juvenile. Leave this sort of thing to ITV. — HelterSwirl (@HelterSwirl) October 9, 2026

Forty-five, get a life! As absolutely no bingo callers say anywhere.

Source @ruddick