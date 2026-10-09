Videos bbc breakfast fails tv

This BBC News man’s saucy breakfast time pun didn’t land as he’d hoped and maybe it’s just us but we had proper tears

Poke Reporter. Updated October 9th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

It’s not BBC business reporter Peter Ruddick’s saucy breakfast time pun that makes this so glorious – well, it is – but it’s the fact that it doesn’t land quite as he presumably hoped.

That and the awkward pause and basically everything that follows is just brilliant. Maybe it’s just been a long week, but this had us in proper tears, we are not ashamed to say.

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Not this person though, whose absolute straight bat of a reply just made the whole thing even better.

Forty-five, get a life! As absolutely no bingo callers say anywhere.

Source @ruddick