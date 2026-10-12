102 times Bob Mortimer proved he is the absolute master of naming cats

Social Media Bob Mortimer cats

Back in 2016 the living legend that is Bob Mortimer started ‘selling’ surreal cat names on Twitter as a running joke to amuse his followers. They were so popular that in 2018 Bob partnered with the Cats Protection charity and visited their adoption centres, personally naming dozens of real rescue cats such as Lacey Bedspread, Tender Gary and Fond Margaret.

As if you couldn’t love the guy any more!

Twitter user Johnny Aneurysm (who sounds like he himself could have been named by Mortimer) has shared a big list of the lucky cats.

Bob Mortimer once gave rescue cats daft names in order to help them get adopted.

Pissing myself at some of these.

1/2 https://t.co/oRm179FSI9 — Johnny Aneurysm (@Bincedmeef) October 7, 2026

We’ve mashed ’em all together in this list:

Bob Mortimer’s Cat Names Tony Caramel

Ron Paving

Clive Eloquence

Paul Workclothing

Gary Chapati

Ken Turmoil

Max Panscourer

Pat Twat

Len Murder

Dave Bowl

Barbara Lighthouse

Perry Similar

Kenny Carpets

Tracy Everywhere

Johnny Cointreau

Mark Pork

Todd Farty

Anton Saucepans

Muriel Breakthrough

Ronnie Pom-pom

John Pudding

Brad Shit

P.O. Box 6

Billy the Pigeon

Honestly Shitfaced

Darren Plunge

Ronnie California

Karen Cobblers

Geoffrey Fire

ITV One

Top Heavy Ken

Comfortable Derek

Patrick Cups

ITV One + 1

Passive Matthew

Keith’s Dick

Yusef Nightmares

Watery Ron

The Cake

The Evil Coin

Tanned Hand

Formally Bernard

50 Shits

Strongly Ron

Intelligence and Turnips

The Bomb Club

Zac Parliament

Gary Venue

Buttery Paul

Long Rodney

Jim Equipment

Ron O’Congo

Mars Barr

Pat Shatty

Len Chestweasels

Humphrey Barcode

Shit Car

Gentle Kenneth

Rusty Seduction

Doctor Handrail

Dusty Handmusic

Quality Parsnips

Edith’s Tits

7 Hamburgers

Mike Drink

Napoli Rodriguez

Fish and Tits

Gary Whelks

Pat du Jour

Sandy Fingerings

Dusty Sequence

FriendlyToffeeBloke

Buttery Ken

Fox Leftovers

The Anus

Jackie Doritos

Harry Tits

Ken Tussle

15 Inch Ron

Dean Atlas

Aromatic Pat

Craig’s Anus

Mary Berry’s Crack Den

Duncan Sparkles

Low Tim

Madam Hats

Ali Ballbag Ltd.

Long Ron

Tepid Ken

Ruth Worksurface

Roxy Backwater

Duncan Cardoors

Sausage and Tits

Pat Stott

Donny Fortuna

Careful Tits

Bobby Resistance

Special Agent Parsley

Anton Crackpipe

Sargeant Walnuts

Pete! Dave! Over Here!

Sausages and Laughter

Naturally, people loved them.

1. For some reason Webcam Gary is the one that did me in — Lol | saw BTS & MCR in LDN (@Lorentio_16) October 8, 2026

2. Imagine going to the home and saying "I'd love to take All the Meats today" — Shorn of the Dread (@Shorntobemild) October 8, 2026

3. Tag yourself I’m Kenny Carpets — Chainsaw (@ChainsawWaves) October 8, 2026

4. Fuck, man. I was doing okay at first, and then I took a biiiig sip of water right before "Let It Go from Frozen." — Samuel Thomas Fraser (@STFupperlip) October 7, 2026

Image Screengrab, Pexels