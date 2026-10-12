An American questioned non-Americans’ attitude to school shootings and these people not from America were only too happy to put them right

US twitter

To Twitter now – no, stick with us – where an American was keen to ask why people not from America mocked the school shootings which happen in the US with predictable and horrific regularity.

why do non americans find school shooting jokes so funny — francine / russell (@hurryupndwaste) October 10, 2026

And these non-Americans were only too happy to put them right.

1. I think it's cause it's utterly ridiculous to us they you just aren't taking away the thing that causes them. https://t.co/JjQ0YhzlPD — Two Dogs and a Pig (@BenoitBlancFan) October 11, 2026

2. Here is why pic.twitter.com/MhxGTNhEdL — King Simba 👑🦁 (@Don_TEE) October 12, 2026

3. i in particular don’t think there’s anything funny about dead kids, but i also don’t think americans can quite grasp just how absurd the concept of school shootings are to 95% of the world, esp bc americans are so resistant to (what we consider to be) the obvious solutions https://t.co/6PgRqPr4Zm — yara 💘 (@dykeinof) October 12, 2026

4. Why not? Americans don’t seem to treat them very seriously. Or you’d do something about them. — Kim Pine Blowing Their Brains Out (@MarxistPikaJew) October 11, 2026

6. We aren't making jokes of the victims. It is just ridiculous that your country will do anything but actualy do something to prevent shootings like this like the rest of the world does. The american gun fetish is weird and straight up deadly — Ally 🏳️‍⚧️ 🇵🇸 (@rotesaxolotl) October 11, 2026

7. Americans don't realise the concept is so foreign it borders on absurdity literally anywhere but america, it's obviously tragic but also it's the only country in the world it regularly happens and they act like there's nothing they can do https://t.co/nkGLwFQ2Wn — Yabby 🦞 🟢 (@J0J0_Kujo) October 11, 2026

Source @hurryupndwaste