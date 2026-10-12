US twitter

An American questioned non-Americans’ attitude to school shootings and these people not from America were only too happy to put them right

Poke Reporter. Updated October 12th, 2026

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To Twitter now – no, stick with us – where an American was keen to ask why people not from America mocked the school shootings which happen in the US with predictable and horrific regularity.

And these non-Americans were only too happy to put them right.

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Source @hurryupndwaste