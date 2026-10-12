An American questioned non-Americans’ attitude to school shootings and these people not from America were only too happy to put them right
To Twitter now – no, stick with us – where an American was keen to ask why people not from America mocked the school shootings which happen in the US with predictable and horrific regularity.
why do non americans find school shooting jokes so funny
— francine / russell (@hurryupndwaste) October 10, 2026
And these non-Americans were only too happy to put them right.
Source @hurryupndwaste