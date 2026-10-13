What’s a 10/10 life experience everyone should do at least once? – 17 incredible goals to put on your bucket list
Life is full of universal yet underwhelming experiences, like paying taxes and going to the dentist. But what about the amazing ones?
Depending on your mileage, these could include everything from skydiving to having kids. To find out which exhilarating experiences nobody should miss out on, u/BlueOracle5829284 put the following question to r/AskReddit:
‘What’s a 10/10 life experience you must have at least once in your life?’
Here are the top replies to add to your bucket list…