What’s a 10/10 life experience everyone should do at least once? – 17 incredible goals to put on your bucket list

Round Ups

Life is full of universal yet underwhelming experiences, like paying taxes and going to the dentist. But what about the amazing ones?

Depending on your mileage, these could include everything from skydiving to having kids. To find out which exhilarating experiences nobody should miss out on, u/BlueOracle5829284 put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a 10/10 life experience you must have at least once in your life?’

Here are the top replies to add to your bucket list…

1. ‘Listening to your wife and your 4 year old daughter have an argument over who loves Daddy more.’

-Alpha_Bet-Soup

2. ‘Light pollution is crazy. Get out miles into the ocean and turn the boat lights off. so many stars it’s unbelievable. ‘Kind of like seeing the grand canyon with your own eyes vs pictures.’

-Kuuzie

3. ‘Witnessing the totality of a solar eclipse. Impossible to really describe the experience. ‘It quickly becomes clear why previous civilizations thought the world was truly ending.’

-rossvedder

4. ‘Doing something on stage and getting a big applause for it’

-CommunicationTime265

5. ‘Accomplishing a personal goal that took 2+ years to achieve and one in which you had to transform into a better version of yourself to accomplish’

-kaluccini

6. ‘Honestly, a pill of ecstasy.’

-kneeandersthal

7. ‘Experience a significant failure, self-reflect, then recover stronger. Doing this, one may build courage and confidence to try new experiences, better identify risks, and be able to plan for continued success.’

-mozart357

8. ‘Catch a wave on a surfboard – feeling the immense power of nature is like the hand of god pushing you to the shore. ‘The many wasted trips to find wrong conditions, getting mouthfuls of seawater, the 100s of missed chances — all add up to the value of achieving the experience.’

-BestEmu2171