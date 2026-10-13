An American said stricter gun laws did nothing to stop shootings and of all the A++ responses this Brit knocked the rest out the park
It all started when someone on Twitter asked why non-Americans mocked their country over the tragic number of school shootings the country continues to suffer.
It prompted no end of people to say basically the same thing, with @BenoitBlancFan surely saying it best.
I think it’s cause it’s utterly ridiculous to us they you just aren’t taking away the thing that causes them.
— Two Dogs and a Pig (@BenoitBlancFan) October 11, 2026
Which in turn prompted this fellow American to suggest that tighter gun laws would do nothing to stop the massacres.
And while there was no shortage of A++ replies …
… we reckon this particular Brit’s response knocked the rest out of the park.
Nailed it.
Source @axiochrono