An American said stricter gun laws did nothing to stop shootings and of all the A++ responses this Brit knocked the rest out the park

Twitter guns

It all started when someone on Twitter asked why non-Americans mocked their country over the tragic number of school shootings the country continues to suffer.

It prompted no end of people to say basically the same thing, with @BenoitBlancFan surely saying it best.

I think it’s cause it’s utterly ridiculous to us they you just aren’t taking away the thing that causes them. — Two Dogs and a Pig (@BenoitBlancFan) October 11, 2026

Which in turn prompted this fellow American to suggest that tighter gun laws would do nothing to stop the massacres.

And while there was no shortage of A++ replies …

1. This is such a dumb fucking argument. It's literally an argument against all laws ever. Anyone making this argument outside high school should be embarrassed. — Leonard P Cover (@Lenny_P_Cover) October 12, 2026

2. let’s just legalise everything then since criminals do it anyway — annanicolespliff🌺 (@Mezzkitty) October 13, 2026

3. So why do you think it is the country with the 2nd amendment blows away every other 1st and 2nd world country in the world in terms of gun deaths per capita, and every country period including failed states in terms of mass shootings. — Chara-Themed Gimmick Account (@TheNine13986429) October 12, 2026

4. I would say 99% of mass shooters wouldn't have the slightest clue how to go about getting a gun if they weren't readily available — Winston Smith (@SmithWin2020) October 12, 2026

5. Would you rather have school shootings or not? — David Burgerman (@bopman15) October 12, 2026

… we reckon this particular Brit’s response knocked the rest out of the park.

Nailed it.

Source @axiochrono