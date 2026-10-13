Twitter guns

An American said stricter gun laws did nothing to stop shootings and of all the A++ responses this Brit knocked the rest out the park

John Plunkett. Updated October 13th, 2026

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It all started when someone on Twitter asked why non-Americans mocked their country over the tragic number of school shootings the country continues to suffer.

It prompted no end of people to say basically the same thing, with @BenoitBlancFan surely saying it best.

Which in turn prompted this fellow American to suggest that tighter gun laws would do nothing to stop the massacres.

And while there was no shortage of A++ replies …

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… we reckon this particular Brit’s response knocked the rest out of the park.

Nailed it.

Source @axiochrono