People have been sharing the stupidest injuries they’ve given themselves, and these 22 are a hilariously slapstick delight

Social Media Funny fails

We all have that story of being an absolute klutz, which any friends or family members who witnessed it count amongst the funniest things they’ve ever seen. You could, for instance, have shut the car door on your own head …or so we’ve heard.

Over on Threads, evahaunts wanted to tease out stories of those embarrassing accidents.

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Threads users stepped up. And probably fell over.

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