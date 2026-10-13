Weird World horror nostalgia

This 1970s advert for the ‘Baby Laugh A-Lot’ doll is truly the stuff of nightmares

David Harris. Updated October 13th, 2026

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Some childhood toys bring back warm and fuzzy nostalgic memories. Others, less so. Twitter user MrFreaki has unearthed a rather unsettling 1970s ad for Remco’s ‘Baby Laugh A-Lot’.

Just in case your Spanish isn’t up to scratch, here’s what he had to say about it:

‘I’ve seen many horror movies that scared me less than this ad.’

We agree. It’s absolutely terrifying.

Pretty much everyone agreed that this toy should immediately be cast back into the fiery pits of hell from whence it came.

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