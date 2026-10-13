This 1970s advert for the ‘Baby Laugh A-Lot’ doll is truly the stuff of nightmares

Weird World horror nostalgia

Some childhood toys bring back warm and fuzzy nostalgic memories. Others, less so. Twitter user MrFreaki has unearthed a rather unsettling 1970s ad for Remco’s ‘Baby Laugh A-Lot’.

Just in case your Spanish isn’t up to scratch, here’s what he had to say about it:

‘I’ve seen many horror movies that scared me less than this ad.’