An American comedian explained Donald Trump’s attitude to Ukraine and Russia, and it’s the satirists we feel sorry for
American comedian Dave Columbo has quickly become an internet favourite for his brilliant explanations of WTF is going on with Donald Trump at any given moment.
He provides a straight, unvarnished weekly round-up of the administration’s wild behaviour, and the beauty of both those round-ups and his sketches about the president is that he really teases out how far beyond satire the US has currently found itself.
In this post, he poses as the White House Press Secretary to ‘explain’ Trump’s attitude to Ukraine and his diesel deal with Russia.
@davecolumbo
Just don’t think about it and it all makes sense
“President Trump told an attacked country that their president should step down for not making a deal with their attackers, who we’re buying oil from – to offset the war that we started to prevent us being attacked and who we haven’t made a deal with.”
Head hurting yet?
We love the smell of sarcasm in the morning.
Can’t believe you had to explain this. How are people not getting it.
@Erin Maye Quade
Source Dave Columbo Image Screengrab