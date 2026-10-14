An American comedian explained Donald Trump’s attitude to Ukraine and Russia, and it’s the satirists we feel sorry for

US Dave Columbo donald trump

American comedian Dave Columbo has quickly become an internet favourite for his brilliant explanations of WTF is going on with Donald Trump at any given moment.

He provides a straight, unvarnished weekly round-up of the administration’s wild behaviour, and the beauty of both those round-ups and his sketches about the president is that he really teases out how far beyond satire the US has currently found itself.

In this post, he poses as the White House Press Secretary to ‘explain’ Trump’s attitude to Ukraine and his diesel deal with Russia.

@davecolumbo Just don’t think about it and it all makes sense ♬ original sound – Dave Columbo

“President Trump told an attacked country that their president should step down for not making a deal with their attackers, who we’re buying oil from – to offset the war that we started to prevent us being attacked and who we haven’t made a deal with.”

Head hurting yet?

1. And sadly, this is just a summary of the last 3 days!

@tmot99

2. This would be hilarious, if it wasn’t all true. I hate this timeline.

@❌JaR❌527❌

3. If not tyrant why tyrant shaped?

@tylerdurden

4. And yet somehow there are people who will defend anything he does.

@Scott98

5. Love this! More please. The amount of BS coming out of the WH is mind bending.

@Gary Cook

6. It’s interesting that South Park has become a documentary.

@dwight1515

7. That was both funny and the single most depressing thing I’m gonna see all day.

@T-Rey

8. Why is this so confusing and so accurate at the same time.

@Jerry Pia

9. Can’t keep up my brain hurts.

@Exhibit J

10. A week of diesel at double the price. Sounds like a great deal.

@Nunyabidness

11. Dude !!! You should be the new Press Secretary!!!

@Trenton Will

12. Historians will wonder how we let this happen.

@mpr

We love the smell of sarcasm in the morning.

Can’t believe you had to explain this. How are people not getting it.

@Erin Maye Quade

Source Dave Columbo Image Screengrab