People have been sharing the ‘best worst’ tattoos they’ve ever seen – 23 absolute humdingers that are never coming off

Life r/AskUK

Getting a tattoo is a big deal. It’s going to be with you for life, so it’s crucial to really carefully consider whether you will like it for the rest of your life.

And yet a lot of people barely give it a second thought, it appears, and get something regrettable plastered all over them without paying any mind to the potential for embarrassment.

Over on the AskUK subreddit, user NumerousToe7604 shared their thoughts on the matter…

What’s the best worst tattoo you’ve ever seen? I was doing my teacher’s PGCE course, and we were in a house share, six of us. One of them left to go home for the weekend and came back with a new tattoo that literally said, “Get knocked down seven times, get up eight.” Sounds inspirational until you think on it and realize it’s literally impossible to get up more times than you get knocked down. When we explained that to him, he kind of shook his head and went, “No…” Shortly after, his face went white as he realized, but he tried to shrug it off and said, “Doesn’t matter, you get the point.” And stirred out the room. That was 12 years ago. I seriously wonder if he still has it.

Poor chap. But he’s not alone with his regrettable inking, as the replies showed…

1. ‘Went to uni with someone who had “Have Faith” on his arm in huge gothic lettering that somehow made the H look like a D. We called him Dave Faith.’

–lordnewington

2. ‘There’s an older woman I see at the bus station that has big portraits of all the members of Westlife on her lower legs.’

–YarnPenguin

3. ‘I met an (ex) skinhead who had got his mate to pin the word ‘psycho’ up the side of his temple, only his mate couldn’t spell. ‘Physco’ Someone there even asked him if he regretted it after he’d had it done! I thought they were going to get a slap but he just looked glum and defeated and sighed I regretted it before I had it done…’

–Dark_Foggy_Evenings

4. ‘A guy I worked with years ago had ‘I love you like the stars above, I’ll love you til I die’ tattooed along his forearm. As a Dire Straits fan I recognised it straight away and commented. Turns out he just thought it was a beautiful quote, not an ironic take on fleeting teenage romance.’

–Quik_Brown_Fox

5. ‘My dad has one of Elvis Presley that looks like a guy with an afro, it also has Elvis’ birthday underneath it, then a dash but no date of death as he didn’t know it so he used to write it in in biro, now he’s 70 he doesn’t bother anymore. It’s a truly bad tattoo and I love how ridiculous it is.’

–UndulatingUnderpants

6. ‘One of my dad’s loose relatives, that he’s only met a couple of times is a huge Elvis fan. So much so that he designed his own tattoo of The King himself, stood atop a Vegas lightboard emblazoned with his name. Problem is he’s thick. And he asked for the tattooist to copy it exactly. So EVLIS is there, pride of place on his chest.’

–jurwell

7. ‘A bloke who worked at my local chip shop had “NAN” tattooed behind his ear. You could only see it when he turned around and bent over to get a can of coke out the fridge. It always made me laugh as it was in such an obscure place and such a vague tribute, could have been anyone’s nan.’

–weeble182

8. ‘Girl at work has a tattoo of an anchor and the text “I refuse to sink”. It is well done, but she got a bit annoyed at me when I pointed out anchors are designed to sink…’

–Vast_Resolve_8354

9. ‘Girl I went to school with had one of those 2000s “finger moustaches” tattooed onto her finger.’

–TheViscountRang

10. ‘I know someone who got that as their first tattoo, only they passed out half way done so they have half a super light moustache on their finger now.’

–ExoJinx

11. ‘A lower back tattoo which said “pure Welsh lamb” and another which said “daddy’s girl”. I’m still not sure which is worse.’

–b-roc