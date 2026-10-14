People have been sharing the ‘best worst’ tattoos they’ve ever seen – 23 absolute humdingers that are never coming off
Getting a tattoo is a big deal. It’s going to be with you for life, so it’s crucial to really carefully consider whether you will like it for the rest of your life.
And yet a lot of people barely give it a second thought, it appears, and get something regrettable plastered all over them without paying any mind to the potential for embarrassment.
Over on the AskUK subreddit, user NumerousToe7604 shared their thoughts on the matter…
What’s the best worst tattoo you’ve ever seen?
I was doing my teacher’s PGCE course, and we were in a house share, six of us. One of them left to go home for the weekend and came back with a new tattoo that literally said, “Get knocked down seven times, get up eight.”
Sounds inspirational until you think on it and realize it’s literally impossible to get up more times than you get knocked down.
When we explained that to him, he kind of shook his head and went, “No…” Shortly after, his face went white as he realized, but he tried to shrug it off and said, “Doesn’t matter, you get the point.” And stirred out the room. That was 12 years ago. I seriously wonder if he still has it.
Poor chap. But he’s not alone with his regrettable inking, as the replies showed…