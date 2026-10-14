Someone asked about the ‘worst excuse’ people have used to get out of work – 21 employees who swapped their morals for a duvet day

Life r/AskUK work

Skiving work now and then is no bad thing, given that we spend our lives slaving for The Man in return for a paltry financial reward.

But sometimes people use excuses that go beyond a little white lie and end up in the territory of great big black ones.

They’ve been discussing the worst fibs people have told their bosses on the AskUK subreddit after wasntmebutok posted this…

‘What’s the worst (morally) excuse you’ve used to get out of work? ‘I just told work a family member had a mental health episode to get time off. What’s the worst excuse you’ve used? ‘Typical grandparents dying are excluded from this one, we’ve all used that before. I want your wildest, most unhinged, most ethically dubious excuses.

And they got them. Check out these impressive mega-porkies…

1. ‘My uncle says you start every new job with two living parents and four living grandparents.’

–SorryGrapefruit7391

2. ‘My dad died. I didn’t tell them it was 18 years ago but tbf they never asked.’

–fenian_ghirl

3. ‘I worked with someone that called in sick for a month instead of working their notice period. Some days they called me as the manager on duty. ‘But nearly every day I would see them on my bus going to their new job, and once she called me to report in ‘sick from bed’ from four seats in front of me. I walked up the aisle and she tried to blank me, and then she said she ‘was on the way to the doctor but would return to bed’. ‘She got a full month of money as her career manager said she was just too much of a pain in the arse to fight with.’

–jinglesan

4. ‘That I was locked in my.flat and had to wait for the locksmith. This was before wfh and my.flatmate worked locally so we both used it that day. Massively hungover but a moment of genius.’

–Express_Evidence_23

5. ‘I told them my sister was pregnant and I had to drive her to hospital. I don’t have a sister.’

–Least-Entrepreneur23

6. ‘Back in the day, I’d call in sick and sit by the toilet with a cup of water, making out I was being sick.’

–JeremyBeadle1980

7. ‘I once said my aunt was unwell (kinda true) but it was really because I was SO hungover I was sure I was on my deathbed. The issue with that was… my manager was all too aware of my night out plans AND someone I worked with had been in the same bar… but I was 17, working retail, getting ready to go to uni, so I didn’t really care.’

–AreaMiserable9187

8. ‘Told my manager I couldn’t come in because the dog had swallowed my car keys and we were waiting for them to come out. We don’t have a dog. He asked for an update the next morning.’

–trackowner

9. ‘A family member w as on end of life care. ‘It was my dog. But he was my family, so i didn’t feel bad about it.. I’d have been devastated if he passed away and i wasn’t with him.’

–hypnoticwinter

10. ‘Wasn’t necessarily morally wrong but when I worked on a building site I called in sick on a Monday saying I’d twisted my ankle and couldn’t walk. ‘To make this more believable, the following day when i returned I put a stone in my work boot to help effect a limp. I’m turn it gave me an actual limp for a couple of days once removed.’

–Puzzled-Job9556

11. ‘My cat fell off the back of the sofa. Phoned my boss saying I think this is it, she’s done for, emergency vet, 999 etc. Cat landed fine ofc, we both had a wee snooze and she lived for 8 more years.’

–Infinite-Video-2046