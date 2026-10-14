Someone asked about the ‘worst excuse’ people have used to get out of work – 21 employees who swapped their morals for a duvet day
Skiving work now and then is no bad thing, given that we spend our lives slaving for The Man in return for a paltry financial reward.
But sometimes people use excuses that go beyond a little white lie and end up in the territory of great big black ones.
They’ve been discussing the worst fibs people have told their bosses on the AskUK subreddit after wasntmebutok posted this…
‘What’s the worst (morally) excuse you’ve used to get out of work?
‘I just told work a family member had a mental health episode to get time off. What’s the worst excuse you’ve used?
‘Typical grandparents dying are excluded from this one, we’ve all used that before. I want your wildest, most unhinged, most ethically dubious excuses.
And they got them. Check out these impressive mega-porkies…