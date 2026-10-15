Someone asked about folks who have ‘friction with their in-laws’ – 21 people who married into extreme irritation

Life r/AskUK

Getting married is a double-edged sword, isn’t it? On the one hand you get to spend eternity with the love of your life.

And on the other, you have to spend it with their family too. Who, in many cases, are a royal pain in the bum.

They’ve been chatting about this on the AskUK subreddit after user thescariestghost shared their own niggles…

It seems to be fairly common in the UK to have friction with your in-laws at times, have yours ever outdone themselves? My MIL has been testing the patience in past weeks. We recently went on a trip and she was told not to approach the animals, yet just outright refused to listen and goes straight up to them anyway with phone in hand. She’s also discovered AI image generation and tries to convince people the images are real. Someone told her about monjaro so she’s apparently now jagging herself with what she “thinks” her body needs with absolutely zero understanding or experience injecting it. I have absolutely no idea if this is true or not. That one is not actually funny and is quite a serious thing but she outright won’t listen. Other than that she’s of sound mind, works full time and appears functional. Any tales from the in-laws that bewilder or tickle you?

Lots of sympathetic folk chimed in with their own experiences of annoying non-blood related family members, like these…

1. ‘I like my MiL but I wish she would stop trying to tell us that she ‘has heard’ that they have litter boxes in schools for kids who identify as ‘cat’. She is a health visitor. She visits schools. Her mates and colleagues also are health visitors who visit schools. None of them have seen one. But she ‘knows’ it’s happening.’

–SpikeVonLipwig

2. ‘I recently lost someone I was very close to. My MIL decided to spend 3 hours having an inconsolable breakdown over losing her parents 60 odd years ago. I’m not sure when I’ll forgive her ignorance.’

–ayeImur

3. ‘My mother-in-law is Maltese. She is obsessed with cleaning and comes round our house 3 or 4 times a week to wash and mop and dust and whatever else she wants to do. Frequently look out of my garden office to see this 4ft 11, 75 year old teetering on a step ladder with duster in hand. Lovely lady who hates cooking. I make her dinners to take home.’

–nonoanddefinitelyno

4. ‘My Mil once gave us some plates in varying sizes as she didn’t use them anymore. Some were really small and not particularly useful. She came round one day shocked that the cat was eating off one of her plates and exclaimed ‘she’s eating off Denby!’. I had no idea what she was on about and put it down to her weirdness. Later discovered Denby apparently make ‘posh’ plates. Me being a lowly girl from Manchester had never heard of them.’

–MoonShineWashingLine

5. ‘If my MIL gets a sniff that something isn’t going well in your life she’ll start every conversation by asking about it. “How’s your Mum? …. Hmm, yes well thats sad. How do you feel about that? …… Yeah, it must be really tough. And is it stressing you out day to day? …… Ah, well don’t bottle it up. You’ve had such a tough time of it. And your poor Mum. I bet she’s struggling with it all too. You should try and just take some time for yourself” TIME FOR MYSELF? REALLY? NOT THINKING ABOUT IT? THATS A GOOD IDEA. STOP BLOODY MENTIONING IT EVERY 5 MINUTES WHEN WE COME TO STAY WITH YOU FOR THE WEEKEND THEN FFS.’

–Gymrat1010

6. ‘My ex-MIL used to wind up my ex-husband’s new girlfriends with stories of what a wonderful cook I was, or how amazingly pretty I was, or what a wonderful mother, or how compassionate or any desirable attribute she could think of, none of which she’d attributed to me during our marriage.’

–Illustrious-Air-7777

7. ‘My mum takes photos of stuff and posts it on her Facebook pretending it’s her life/a photo is hers that isn’ , like she’ll be in the park and take a photo of someone else’s picnic and caption it “lovely day at the park with my daughters” and me and my sister are like ????? She’ll go to a museum but post a picture from the website alongside ones she’s taken. Odd. She’ll also ask us to redo moments of she doesn’t get them on photo or video…. she’s really weird.’

–ClassicalConundrum

8. ‘My in-laws are a bit snobby with brands. They once visited and threw away my (nearly new) bottle of supermarket brand ketchup and replaced it with Heinz. They also replaced all my supermarket brand luxury quilted toilet roll with Andrex.’

–Jimi-K-101

9. ‘My ex-MIL used to go through the bin — the actual rubbish, usually in tied-off bags, as well as the recycling — pull out things that she thought I didn’t mean to throw away, and hand them back to me. Including a box from some medication I’d had “because it’s got your address on the label,” except it didn’t, because the address only goes on the outer bag and anyone with eyes to see would have noticed that. It had the pharmacy’s address on the label, that was all. She used to be a GP receptionist, I think she was trying to figure out what pills they were when her son (my ex) caught her and that was the best lie she could think of.’

–Colossal_Squids

10. ‘My MIL feels like no one appreciates nature like she does because she walks round Kew Gardens once a week. My family have moved to the countryside where I grew up and it’s constant comments like “it’s so good to see you’re finally appreciating nature, so good to see you open up your horizons and embrace the country” I WAS BORN HERE. YOU ONLY LIKE NATURE WITH FLAT PATHS BEHIND WALLS. Gets on my tits and she does it at least once a week. I know she’s just being nice, but she also gate keeps it somehow? Oh you can’t have seen a woodpecker on your lawn but we saw two last week!?’

–ClassicalConundrum

11. ‘My in-laws are on the whole great, my husband however cannot quite say the same…! The thing I always find funny is that my mum brings her own soap from home, but then doesn’t want to take it back with her (I assume because it has now touched my house?) so I just have an ever increasing pile of barely used soap bottles! My house is hardly perfect, but it is plenty clean.’

–anxious_antelope813