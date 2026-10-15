Someone asked about folks who have ‘friction with their in-laws’ – 21 people who married into extreme irritation
Getting married is a double-edged sword, isn’t it? On the one hand you get to spend eternity with the love of your life.
And on the other, you have to spend it with their family too. Who, in many cases, are a royal pain in the bum.
They’ve been chatting about this on the AskUK subreddit after user thescariestghost shared their own niggles…
It seems to be fairly common in the UK to have friction with your in-laws at times, have yours ever outdone themselves?
My MIL has been testing the patience in past weeks. We recently went on a trip and she was told not to approach the animals, yet just outright refused to listen and goes straight up to them anyway with phone in hand. She’s also discovered AI image generation and tries to convince people the images are real.
Someone told her about monjaro so she’s apparently now jagging herself with what she “thinks” her body needs with absolutely zero understanding or experience injecting it. I have absolutely no idea if this is true or not. That one is not actually funny and is quite a serious thing but she outright won’t listen. Other than that she’s of sound mind, works full time and appears functional.
Any tales from the in-laws that bewilder or tickle you?
Lots of sympathetic folk chimed in with their own experiences of annoying non-blood related family members, like these…