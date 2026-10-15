‘What’s something that isn’t worth the effort once you hit 30?’ – 17 parts of life people are happy to leave in the past

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Turning 30 can seem like a formidable milestone. There’s a lot of pressure to have your life sorted by that age, and people think it’s all downhill from there.

This is, of course, nonsense. Being in your thirties can actually be incredibly liberating, and in reality you’re still just starting out on this journey we call life.

Redditor u/BubbleTrouble_Z wanted to learn more, so they put this question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s something you realized is not worth anymore after your thirties?’

Here are the top things people have happily binned off…

1.

‘Caring about the opinions of people I do not respect.’

-bomchikawowow

2.

‘I think it’s not worth arguing with people over social media, and I’m not sure that’s because I am well past 30. The same should probably be said to avoid arguing with people over text messaging of any kind.’

-simonsimone1980

3.

‘Being invested in the news. ‘I don’t care about that. I don’t care about this. I don’t give a shit about you. I don’t give a shit about them. ‘All I want is the fucking weather.’

-Necrifyre

4.

‘Trying to impress people who don’t actually care about me.’

-Square_Ad6149

5.

‘Trying to win arguments with people who aren’t listening. In your twenties you think you can talk anyone into seeing your side, by your thirties you realize some people just aren’t worth the time.’

-dcookwells56

6.

‘Getting drunk. I still absolutely enjoy a drink, but the goal is no longer to get drunk. Just way too much recovery now.’

-robinson217

7.

‘Attaching self-worth to academic and work success. These things don’t matter as much as much as you once thought they would. There are many other things that are more important in life, and to who you are as a person’

-Strong_Inspection860

8.

‘Stressing about the things you cannot change. ‘Boss is an asshole. Fine I deal. ‘Fuel goes through the roof. Whelp guess I’m getting fit riding my bike. ‘Restaurants are insanely expensive. Meh my food is better anyway. ‘If you stop stressing about the things you cannot change. You can invest more energy into the things you can.’

-Pitch-Curious

9.