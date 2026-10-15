People shared the obvious lies that a roomful of people believed anyway – 17 whopping untruths that you just go along with

Round Ups

Sometimes lies are so convincing that they pass by completely undetected. Then there are fibs which people know aren’t true, yet still go along with anyway.

These aren’t always white lies either. Massive mistruths are accepted more often than you think. To highlight some of the biggest ones that people haven’t argued, u/No_Document4067 put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s the most obvious lie you’ve watched an entire room pretend to believe?’

If you believe these top replies, you’ll believe anything…

1.

‘We are like a family here, every single person in that meeting knew it was garbage but we all nodded anyway because that’s the job’

-Korvzondo

2.

‘In Denmark we call them “status møder” or status meetings, I don’t know what they’re referred to in the rest of the world. But it’s when the upper brass gives the employees a run down on how the company has been doing for the last 6-12 months. ‘Anyway, whenever it’s going well it’s always praise all around, good jobs, we appreciate your hard work, all that shite. Then they’ll weave in “this will come back around to you” the wording can be different, often are, but the implication is always the same, you’ll get more money, better equipment, and so on. ‘Everyone always nods along, smiles, or acts slightly excited. But everyone knows it’s bullshit, nothing is going to change, the workers won’t benefit from it.’

–Archiive

3.

‘There’s a girl at my work who lies all the time, it doesn’t matter what your story is, she has something more exciting. ‘You’ve been to Tenerife She’s been to elevenerife ‘She has many obvious lies, but her go to is about how in a drunken state once her and a friend picked up a wild badger and took it to her hotel room and left it there after they left the following day! ‘We accept her lies because she has a shit life, and its seemingly the only time she feels like a person with something to contribute to the conversation.’

-Moominthecat

4.

‘That my aunt’s 10 pound godson was two months premature. ‘I’m amazed at how many people who were supposedly virgins until married have big, healthy babies 7 months after the wedding.’

-alleghenysinger

5.

‘In school we watched a BBC documentary about the Italian farmers that harvest noodles from trees and dry them in the fields before boxing them up. ‘I was gobsmacked at how many people thought it was real. Teacher was showing what fake news and propaganda were in real time’

-llikegiraffes

6.

‘I was at a pro wrestling show a few years ago with like 80 thousand people there. Everyone knows it’s not real but we all pretended anyway. We all had a great time too.’

-mysevenyearitch

7.

‘In our college senior final seminars we each had to give a presentation on a topic related to our degrees. Someone gave a presentation that they clearly didn’t understand the papers they read. ‘They were talking about forest/tree migrations which as a topic is real, they do move as climate changes etc. This dude went up there and was talking about the trees themselves physically moving to a new location by uprooting. ‘We all just nodded along. We frequently brought up that presentation in the rest of my classes because of how awful it was. Worst part is there were 3-4 other presentations of roughly equal quality.’

-TheReal9bob9

8.

‘That my godfather somehow became a nice man because he passed away. It was actually amusing to hear people skate around wording at the funeral. “He was very opinionated….”‘

-TPUGB_KWROU

9.