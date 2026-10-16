This restaurant enjoyed some first class trolling at the expense of RyanAir boss Michael O’Leary and then RyanAir made it even better on Twitter

Twitter ryanair

Hats off to this particular Irish restaurant which indulged in some top trolling of RyanAir boss Michael O’Leary when he came in to enjoy a meal and a bottle of Pinot Grigio.

Because it wasn’t just the usual service charge which was added to the bill and it’s all kind of genius.

Michael O’Leary, CEO of the low-cost airline Ryanair, came to the Irish pub. The guys did not lose their heads and added an additional fee to the receipt for a footrest, a quiet area and a priority landing. https://t.co/yrLl1Mg0Ri — Windy hell (@windy_hell) October 15, 2026

Just in case that’s tricky to read those extra items in full:

Extra leg space €7.95 Priority booth seating €9.95 Quiet area reservation €19.95

The meal out at the Luvida restaurant in Meath was actually last year, but RyanAir has only just doubled down (in some style) on Twitter and sent it viral all over again.

you’re hired — Ryanair (@Ryanair) October 16, 2026

Bravo on all fronts. And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

Source @windy_hell

1. Forgot to charge for the mints — Paul (@Paul20RedTitles) October 16, 2026

2. 😃😃😃that’s a “Ryan Air” kinda joke — naresh narayan (@nareshnarayan19) October 16, 2026

3. They say O'Leary appreciated the joke and paid the bill along with additional options. Creative did not appreciate it, the guys did not include the option with paid registration for "boarding" at the table. Or did he book a seat online? — Windy hell (@windy_hell) October 15, 2026

4. I bet the food landed on the wrong table too. — roborat (@roborat14) October 16, 2026

Source @windy_hell