‘What’s normal in today’s society that will look insane in 50 years?’ – 17 things people will look back on in horror

Round Ups r/AskReddit

It’s easy to look back on ancient civilisations and marvel at the crazy things people put up with on a daily basis. But the same outlook will apply to this day and age eventually.

Whether it’s social media or the climate crisis, there’s a lot about our current society that leaves a lot to be desired. To hear what will outrage future generations, u/CarGreat6486 put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What is completely normal in society today, but will probably look insane or cruel 50 years from now?’

These top answers will be hard to justify to people in 2076…

1. ‘Probably how people are expected to sacrifice their mental health just to prove they’re hardworking.’

-Enchanted_Eclipsse

2. ‘Teaching where everyone learns at the same pace instead of individualised lesson plans.’

-Temporary-Ant-7507

3. ‘Using one’s stupid religion to justify maliciously pruning the existential rights of others.’

-sharkbomb

4. ‘Posting a child’s entire life online before they’re old enough to understand what privacy is. Imagine going to a job interview and knowing your future boss can find videos of your toddler meltdowns because your parents needed content.’

-hk_ipo

5. ‘Animal ownership without literal schooling and permits and oversight. Some of y’all don’t deserve animals, from cats to birds. Disgusting how poorly you upkeep your pets.’

-Prestigious-Dark4152

6. ‘Advertisements, I cannot get away from them! They’re at the gas pump, I watched a 4 minute video on FB and had to watch 3 video ads and close 3 pop ups! That’s insane! My phone tracks me, listens to me, and targets ads to me. I called my mail order drug company today and had to listen to a 2 minute spiel on medicare! I could not fast forward, exit the menu, or escape! When I used the F bomb it hung up on me, lol! They are literally EVERYWHERE! I can’t watch IG videos without pop ups and interruptions. Fuck me!’

-Poundaflesh

7. ‘God willing, privatized health insurance. Our current system is completely untenable.’

-Conscious_Raisin_436

8. ‘The fossil fuel industry.’

-Myxine