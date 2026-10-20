‘What’s normal in today’s society that will look insane in 50 years?’ – 17 things people will look back on in horror
It’s easy to look back on ancient civilisations and marvel at the crazy things people put up with on a daily basis. But the same outlook will apply to this day and age eventually.
Whether it’s social media or the climate crisis, there’s a lot about our current society that leaves a lot to be desired. To hear what will outrage future generations, u/CarGreat6486 put the following question to r/AskReddit:
‘What is completely normal in society today, but will probably look insane or cruel 50 years from now?’
These top answers will be hard to justify to people in 2076…