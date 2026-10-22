JD Vance paid a surprise visit to his hometown NFL team, and their underwhelmed response was truly humiliating and hilariously relatable
On Wednesday, Ohio born and bred JD Vance paid a surprise visit to the NFL team he’s always supported, the Cincinnati Bengals. The VP may have been expecting the team to fall over themselves at the honour, but the reality was very different.
Watch what happened.
This is so fucking humiliating.
JD Vance tried to greet Bengals players on the way out.
It didn’t go well. https://t.co/1Ml62LetOO
— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 22, 2026
We’re not sure whether tight end Drew Sample was taking one for the team, or he’s Maga, but the rest certainly seemed appropriately underwhelmed, and the internet enjoyed Vance’s public humiliation.
It reminded people of this excruciating exchange.
Is it possible to be in a charisma deficit? Asking for not a friend.
Anyway, here’s Barack Obama with some NFL players.
Source Charlie Clifford Image Screengrab